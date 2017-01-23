Pettit Kohn Names Two New Shareholders in Southern California

“Bron and Derek are both greatly admired for their unique achievements and have earned their position as shareholders through their hard work, dedication and commitment.”

Pettit Kohn Ingrassia & Lutz PC, a leading civil litigation law firm, is pleased to announce that Bron E. D’Angelo and Derek J. Wilson have been promoted to shareholders.

Mr. D’Angelo is a shareholder in the firm’s Los Angeles, California office. Bron joined Pettit Kohn in 2012. His practice focuses primarily in the area of civil litigation with a particular emphasis in the areas of Product Liability, Business Litigation, Retail and Personal Injury. He has extensive litigation experience and has obtained successful results for his clients through jury trials and mediations as lead counsel. Bron is also a registered patent attorney and earned a dual Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arizona in Molecular and Cellular Biology and Psychology in 2002. Bron obtained his Juris Doctorate degree at the University of San Diego School of Law in 2006.

Mr. Wilson is a shareholder in the firm’s home office located in San Diego, California. Mr. Wilson joined Pettit Kohn in 2012. He is a seasoned litigator and focuses his litigation practice in the areas of Product Liability, Retail, and Personal Injury. He was honored with the Super Lawyers Rising Stars award in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and he was selected as ‘Best of the Bar’ by the San Diego Business Journal in 2015 and 2016. In 2003, Derek received his Bachelor of Arts degree from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, graduating magna cum laude. He then went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego School of Law in 2006.

“Bron and Derek are both greatly admired for their unique achievements and have earned their position as shareholders through their hard work, dedication and commitment to our clients and our firm. They possess outstanding legal skills and continue to provide innovative and successful solutions that offer the best resolutions possible for our clients,” said Andrew Kohn, Chief Executive Officer/Shareholder of the firm. “I am pleased to congratulate them and look forward to their continued success at our firm.”

About Pettit Kohn Ingrassia & Lutz

Pettit Kohn Ingrassia & Lutz PC is a leading AV-rated law firm with expertise in litigating and resolving civil matters in both state and federal courts. The firm has more than 30 attorneys representing clients in the areas of Appellate, Business Litigation, Civil & Trial Litigation, Employment & Labor, Personal Injury, Product Liability, Professional Liability, Real Estate Litigation, Restaurant & Hospitality, Retail, Transactional & Business Services, and Transportation. Pettit Kohn is located in California and Arizona with offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Learn more about Pettit Kohn at: http://www.pettitkohn.com