Boxcar Bar + Arcade in Greensboro to Open on January 26th, 2017.

After a few setbacks, Boxcar Bar + Arcade’s newest location in Greensboro will open on Thursday, January 26th.

Owner Jerrad Bement, along with his team, has been working long hours to help ensure a smooth opening week, stating that “our managers have been working hard to train our new staff, our new staff is focused on learning our systems and our game technicians have been tirelessly checking each and every game to ensure everything is functioning properly.”

The 9,933 sq ft location in Greensboro is now home to a collection of games that include arcade and pinball machines, skee ball, air hockey tables, Nintendo game systems and more. Boxcar offers a full liquor bar, 24 American craft drafts on constant rotation (including a number of North Carolina brews) and an extensive bourbon selection. In addition to daily drink specials, they’ve lined up weekly fundraising events to help support local charitable organizations and plan to eventually begin hosting free weekly tournaments.

Some renovations and improvements will continue on past opening day. Heating systems will soon adorn the covered patio, making for comfortable seating throughout the seasons, and the dedicated private event space is set to open sometime this spring.

Boxcar Bar + Arcade is dog friendly, both inside the building and out. Although this is a destination for those over age 21, parents are welcome to bring children before 9pm daily so kids can “experience what gaming was like before the days of Xbox and Playstation”, says Bement.

You can find Boxcar Bar + Arcade at 120 W Lewis Street in downtown Greensboro.