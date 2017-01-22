FBI Profile of Donald Trump Released With Predictions

A very specific war scenario is detailed, as well as Trump's domestic and foreign policies.

Specific predictions of the Trump Presidency have been issued by an independent researcher who has released an FBI-like psychological profile of Donald Trump.

The book, released on Amazon the same day of the Trump Inauguration, reads exactly like an FBI profile. It describes the psychological makeup of Donald Trump with the same criteria used by FBI agents. It then explores likely actions and scenarios that someone of Trump's psychological profile would initiate as President.

A very specific war scenario is detailed, as well as Trump's domestic and foreign policies. The book further predicts that his administration will not have unified messages or actions, and that members are likely to be exploited by lobbyists. The profile states that Trump will not pay attention to their activities and that this will result in members of his administration becoming too close with corporations and lobbyists.

The profile also states that Trump will focus on punishing corporations for shipping jobs overseas and will seek to boost manufacturing in the United States, specifically auto manufacturing. However, this will not be enough keep up with the 145,000 jobs required every month to keep unemployment at the same rate.

These are just two of many predictions. The most daunting is the new war scenario laid out in "Trump's Brain." The book attempts to prevent the reader from being surprised over the next few years, and claims to enable the reader to make predictions of his/her own.

