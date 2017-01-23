Teknion Dealer of the Year, Officeworks Expands into New York City

Officeworks, a fast-growing Boston-based furniture dealership and consulting firm, has expanded into New York City, hiring David Quinn as Principal to oversee day to day operations. Following five years of explosive growth, Officeworks has become one of the largest dealers of Teknion furniture, taking home the prize of “Teknion Dealer of the Year.” Officeworks’ expansion will provide Teknion with the ability to increase market share within the New York City market. Officeworks will be one of only two authorized dealers of Teknion furniture located in New York City.

Founded in 1995 and later purchased by current owner/CEO Mark Loughlin in 2010, Officeworks has experienced 10X sales growth over the last five years. Loughlin attributes this growth to the company’s steadfast commitment to creating a great work environment for employees while providing an unparalleled customer experience for clients.

“At Officeworks we believe in putting our employees first,” states Loughlin. “We seek to create a fun and dynamic workplace that talented individuals will want to come to everyday. This type of environment inspires innovative ideas and a strong desire to go above and beyond for our clients. We want to create more than stunning office interiors for our clients; we want to build strong, trusted partnerships.”

This commitment will be core to the New York office as Quinn continues to ramp up Officeworks’ presence in the market. Quinn comes to the team with 20 years of furniture industry experience in the Metro New York market, working with Teknion and specializing in corporate accounts with both national and global reach. He will play a vital role in Officeworks’ growth in New York City, overseeing everything from sales to customer service.

“Due to the pressures and demands on today’s facilities, sourcing, and real estate leaders, a superior level of service and attention to the overall, on-going client experience is required," explains Quinn. "These principles have become vital to a firm’s long-term success within the furniture industry and are the core values upon which Officeworks’ reputation and success have been built. It is this same relentless pursuit of unparalleled customer service that distinguishes Officeworks from being just another office solutions company.”

With a background in Teknion furniture sales combined with New York specific experience, David is poised to create a stronger brand presence for Officeworks and Teknion alike. President of Teknion US, Maxine Mann has confidence that Officeworks will be a great strategic partner within the New York City market to help increase Teknion’s exposure.

“Having Officeworks in the market will allow Teknion to increase its exposure to end users and influencers,” says Mann. “They are a great partner for New York City because they approach business with complete transparency and dedication, and work with the client to design the best possible work environment. They have proven this in New England, and we are confident that they will replicate their success in the highly competitive New York City market.”

About Officeworks

Officeworks is an experienced office space consulting firm dedicated to providing innovative office interior solutions. Officeworks believes in putting people first, investing in the best and brightest individuals who embrace the company’s mission of providing unparalleled customer service. Officeworks is just as focused on Day 2 service as the entire design and installation process, delivering stunning designs, inspiring spaces, and a customer experience that’s second to none. For additional information, please visit http://www.officeworksinc.com/.