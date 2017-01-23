American Sanders Announces New Hire, Daniel Boone

American Sanders, the worldwide leader in the design and production of wood floor sanding equipment, today announced that Daniel Boone has joined the company as Training Manager.

A second-generation wood floor contractor, Daniel has over 45 years of experience in the wood floor industry, working first for his father and then establishing his own business in 1982. As the former Technical Director at the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), Daniel created a national curriculum for the wood flooring education program and trained over 10,000 students.

As Training Manager, Daniel will lead the creation and day to day operation of the American Sanders wood floor sand and finish training program. Daniel’s 20 years of experience in wood floor education make him uniquely qualified for this position. He has developed training curriculum and led classes for multiple organizations, having taught thousands of students in North America, Australia, China, Thailand, and Mexico.

“We’re excited to welcome Daniel to the team,” said Tom Benton, President. “We think he’s the best wood floor trainer in the world. Combining his skills with the best equipment brand in the industry is a perfect marriage.”

Daniel will operate out of his home base in Jacksonville, Florida, where his first course of business will be the development of a 2017 class schedule, which will be published in the coming weeks.

