ARCpoint Labs, the nation’s leader in toxicology and clinical wellness screening, is heading into 2017 after a record-breaking 2016 which saw the opening of the franchise brand’s 100th location as well as a 28% overall increase in system wide revenues. The brand’s successful 2016 has earned ARCpoint Labs the spot of #120 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s annual Franchise 500 list, a leap of 328 spots over 2015. ARCpoint also earned the distinction of ranking #1 in the Laboratory Services category in this year’s list. This momentum will carry into 2017, as the brand is well-positioned for an even stronger year ahead.

Brand leaders spent the year supporting existing territories of the franchise system, expanding its presence throughout 30 states with over 100 operating locations and 200 territories sold. The brand celebrated its 100th opening in Columbus OH and has set its sights on further development in Detroit, Newark, Miami, Baltimore, Atlanta, Houston, Omaha, San Francisco and San Diego this year while planning to open 25 new locations in 2017.

“We are thrilled to see franchisees performing at record levels, creating a huge boost in overall growth for our company in 2016,” said Felix Mirando, chief executive officer of ARCpoint Labs. “We plan to keep the momentum going in 2017 by continuing to push sales growth, a streamlined training process for franchisees entering the system and push growth in new and existing markets.”

Throughout 2016, the brand saw a 28% overall increase in system wide revenues and an average 20% increase in year over year same location sales. The ARCpoint Labs leadership team continues to hone in on its ability to support existing franchisees in order to grow and maintain a loyal customer base.

In order to build off the strong momentum established in 2016 and satisfy the brand’s growing customer base in the year ahead, ARCpoint Labs will rely on its franchisees to hire and retain quality employees. As the brand maintains a strong relationship with its franchisee base, they are constantly working to provide new and innovative products and services for the customer. In 2016, the brand introduced new services including ARCpoint MD Telehealth as well as Diet and Exercise DNA Testing.

“With ARCpoint Labs, we have created a model that is flexible and allows us to capitalize on emerging trends such as the various options now available in the healthcare industry,” said MIrando. “Our adaptability and proactive evolution will keep ARCpoint Labs a viable solution-based business for years to come and offer our network of franchisees the chance to grow along with the brand.”

The brand’s success and advancement has not gone unnoticed by the industry. ARCpoint Labs is listed in the 2016 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 at #120, an impressive leap from #448 in 2015. The brand also landed at #1 in the magazine’s Laboratory Services category. ARCpoint Labs was also nominated in the Franchise Times Zor Awards and ranked 2886 in the Inc. 5000 in 2016.

“We saw tremendous success in 2016 and we are extremely proud of the leadership we’re providing to this rapidly growing service industry,” said Mirando. “Despite the success we saw in 2016, we are not looking backwards in the new year. While we open more than two dozen new locations across the country, we are also focused on finding high quality franchisee prospects to join our growing brand.”

For more information on the ARCpoint Labs franchise opportunity, visit http://arcpointlabsfranchise.com/. Franchise availability currently exists across the country.

ABOUT ARCPOINT LABS:

ARCpoint Labs is a Greenville, S.C.-based full-service national third-party provider/administrator providing Accurate, Reliable, and Confidential drug, alcohol, DNA and steroid testing, employment/background and wellness screening and corporate wellness programs. After the success he saw with his own drug screening facility in 1998, 17-year industry expert Felix Mirando saw the growth potential of the brand and founded ARCpoint Franchise Group LLC in 2005. ARCpoint Labs has become one of the fastest growing, and most flexible models in the franchise industry behind the leadership of Mirando, the brand’s chief executive officer, and the corporate team of experts he has assembled in order to stay ahead of trends in the space and constantly look for new revenue streams to benefit existing franchisees and attract new qualified operators to the system. ARCpoint Labs has over100 locations across the country with plans to grow to 325 franchise locations nationwide by 2020. In 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked ARCpoint Labs at #120 in the top 500 franchises in the U.S. The brand was also recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in 2014 and is nationally recognized as a member of the Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA) and Substance Abuse Program Administrators Association (SAPAA). For more information on ARCpoint Labs visit http://arcpointlabs.com/.