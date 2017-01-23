Aaron Shilts Joins Haystax Technology’s Executive Team

“With our new product advances and increasing demand from customers across a broadening spectrum of markets, we are excited to add Aaron to our executive bench to drive even greater customer success." - Haystax CEO Bryan Ware

Haystax Technology is pleased to announce that Aaron Shilts, a cybersecurity expert and industry thought leader, has been appointed as the company's Executive Vice President, Customer Success.

In his new role, Shilts and his team will optimize the customer experience with the Haystax Constellation Analytics Platform™, from initial solution architecture through deployment and ongoing customer success. Constellation is a single scalable security analytics platform that flexes to meet evolving risk-management challenges, including insider threat detection, converged security and more.

“I am excited to join the Haystax team, to work with our customers and partners and drive real-world impact,” Shilts said. “I look forward to the new challenge of expanding the capabilities of our analytic platform and products to better prioritize and mitigate organizational risk. I am fortunate to be joining an innovative organization that fosters the development of new technologies to enable more effective protection of critical data and assets.”

Shilts has more than 20 years of experience leading service organizations in the field of advanced security products and services, across a range of markets. A noted expert in information, network and data security, Shilts previously led the Optiv/FishNet Security services organization, and he independently advises management teams and private equity firms on organizational and cybersecurity strategy. He holds a B.S. in Management Information Systems from St. Cloud State University, and proudly served in the Minnesota National Guard.

“Aaron’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the Haystax family,” said Bryan Ware, CEO of Haystax Technology. “With our new product advances and increasing demand from customers across a broadening spectrum of markets, we are excited to add Aaron to our executive bench to drive even greater customer success."

About Haystax

Haystax Technology is a leading security analytics platform provider. Its platform delivers advanced security analytics and risk-management solutions that enable rapid understanding and response to virtually any type of cyber or physical threat. Based on a patented model-driven approach that applies multiple artificial intelligence techniques, it reasons like a team of expert analysts to detect complex threats and prioritize risks in real time at scale. Top federal government agencies and large commercial enterprises, as well as state and local public-safety organizations, rely on Haystax for more effective protection of their critical systems, data, facilities and people.