The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians generously allows access to its breathtaking land and spectacular trails. The Coachella Valley and Desert Trails hiking clubs provide seasoned guides to lead new and experienced hikers on trails to a waterfall, old mine or stone pool.

Featuring a hike for every age and fitness level, the hike ends at a celebration with food, drinks and T-shirts for all participants. “Hike4Hope has created a wonderful opportunity for the desert community to hike, have fun and fundraise for City of Hope,” said Sharon Joyce, senior vice president, Corporate & National Philanthropy Programs of City of Hope. “Donations to City of Hope lets us make a difference in the lives of people touched by cancer, and after the tremendous success of Hike4Hope over the years, we’re excited to make the 19th annual Hike4Hope an event that saves lives and warms hearts.” City of Hope, one of the nation’s leading centers for cancer treatment and research, is committed to fighting the most challenging cancers that affect women today, and with proceeds from the event benefiting the Women’s Cancers Program at City of Hope, we can build a world without women’s cancers. Helen Keller said it best, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

Media are invited to Indian Canyons. Interview opportunities include cancer survivors, hike leaders and Joyce. For more information, contact anixon(at)coh.org.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2017

Time: Hikes: 6:30 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m.; Celebration: 10 a.m.

Location: Indian Canyons, Palm Springs

Registration Fee: Adult (Age 15+) Registration: $35; Youth (Age 14 and under) and Senior (Age 55+): $25; $10 price increase day of event.

Website: http://www.hike4hope.com

About City of Hope:

City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only 47 comprehensive cancer center, the highest recognition bestowed by the National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment protocols that advance care throughout the nation. City of Hope is located in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with community clinics throughout Southern California. It is ranked as one of "America's Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone marrow transplantation, diabetes and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs based on technology developed at the institution.

