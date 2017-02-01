The return of circle track truck racing! “Minimizer signed on as strategic sponsor of the Bandit Big Rig Series because it doesn’t get more grassroots then this in the trucking industry!”

“Circle Track Truck Racing is back!” exclaimed Minimizer CEO and Chief Visionary Officer Craig Kruckeberg at the Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kruckeberg was announcing the much-anticipated launch of the inaugural 2017 season of the Bandit Big Rig Series.

The Bandit Big Rig Series represents the return of circle track truck racing to the short track. It’s been nearly 40 years since short track truck racing occurred in the United States. The season’s first race takes place on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Hickory Motor Speedway in Newton, North Carolina.

“Minimizer signed on as strategic sponsor of the Bandit Big Rig Series because it doesn’t get more grassroots then this in the trucking industry,” stated Kruckeberg. “This type of heavy duty truck racing is intense and there’s significant pent-up fan demand. Finally, the trucking industry has its own fun!”

The heavy-duty trucking industry also sees the Bandit Big Rig Series as a conduit to the next generation. The industry knows that it must attract future drivers, owners and operators. “The family entertainment approach of this race series creates that opportunity,” says Brian Madsen, Director of Operations for the series.

The series is seeking strategic partnerships with other industry companies. “Minimizer recognized the research and development opportunity for their products,” added Madsen. “Their engineering team can test and torture Minimizer fenders and other aftermarket accessories on our race trucks.”

Kruckeberg admits, however, the marketing angle was very attractive. “There’s tremendous value here, we get to showcase our products in front of our target demographic. And it’s raw, authentic racing. The rules were designed to discourage the chance to simply buy a race with a better truck."

Billing itself as the “workin’ man’s race series” the affordable and accessible Bandit Big Rig Series intends to quickly become one of the largest segments of professional motorsports. The series promises fast, competitive action and a truck for everyone to cheer for.

About Bandit Big Rig Series

The Bandit Big Rig Series returns big rig tractor truck racing to the short track in the United States. The series was designed to be affordable and accessible for anyone wishing to put together a race team. The trucks are kept basic and simple by rules that restrict the ability to “buy” a race.

The inaugural 2017 season will take place in the eastern and central United States. The objective is to expand west by 2019 to establish a national “King of the Bandits”.

For additional information please contact Brian Madsen at (507) 676-6627, email brian(at)banditseries(dot)com, and visit http://www.banditseries.com.