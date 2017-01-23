January 23, 2017 – Kount, a leading provider of fraud detection and sales boosting technology today announced a newly released integration with Whitepages Pro, a leading source of global digital identity data. Kount’s Data Orchestration Hub will now include Whitepages Pro’s vast data from their Identity Graph, enhancing merchants’ ability to fight fraud and increase online and mobile sales through Kount’s comprehensive fraud solution platform.

“We continue to innovate and sign new integrations with leading technology providers to equip our merchants with ‘best-in-class’ solutions that stop fraud and increase sales and revenue,” said Rich Stuppy, COO, Kount. “As identity verification plays a critical role in card-not-present transactions, Whitepages Pro is a welcomed addition to our Data Orchestration Hub, and the seamless integration into our platform allows merchants to be up and running from day one.”

Whitepages Pro offers global identity verification data and tools to help companies recognize legitimate customers and get good orders out the door faster. With a single Identity Check query, Kount clients can conduct up to five different searches across five billion global contact records in the Whitepages Identity Graph, where over a million new linkages among people, addresses, emails, phones, and IPs are created daily. Combining this data with Kount’s real-time fraud detection provides merchants access to a larger and more powerful identity verification network for rule-building and manual review.

The Whitepages Pro integration is now available to all users of the Kount Complete fraud mitigation platform, following successful beta tests with a number of leading merchants. Through the integration, merchants now have an automated, all-in-one fraud prevention solution that combines Kount’s patented technology and advanced machine learning techniques with Whitepages Pro’s leading source of identity information.

Key features of the partnership include:



Zero integration cost for merchants

Seamless integration into the Kount Complete platform

Access to Kount’s strategically augmented rich data set with dozens of built-in data points

A streamlined and automated manual review process

“Our integration with Kount provides customers with additional levels of protection and control in their fight against fraud,” says Kushal Shah, VP of Product, Whitepages Inc. “Empowered with more data and resources, merchants using a combination of Whitepages Pro and Kount will have access to award-winning solutions through one simple platform that helps increase sales and reduce fraud losses and chargeback costs.”

Kount and Whitepages Pro are demonstrating the powerful integration through a series of webinars and at Kount’s Fraud 360 Seminar series. For details, visit http://www.fraud360events.com or contact a Kount or Whitepages Pro representative. To register for the upcoming webinar on January 25th, click here.

About Kount

Kount helps businesses boost sales by reducing fraud. Our all-in-one, SaaS platform simplifies fraud detection and helps online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s turnkey fraud platform is easy-to-implement and easy-to-use. Kount’s proprietary technology reviews billions of data points and provides maximum protection for some of the world’s best-known brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places than ever before.

For more information about Kount, visit http://www.kount.com.

Kount on Twitter: @Kountinc

About Whitepages Pro

Whitepages Pro provides businesses with global identity verification solutions via enterprise-scale APIs and web tools to help companies identify legitimate customers, prevent fraudulent transactions, and smooth new customer account creation. Our real-time data integrates into existing platforms, authentication workflows, and data models to help your business confidently assess and verify consumer identities worldwide.

Our foundation is data at massive scale. As a leader in identity data, Whitepages developed our own fully-integrated, high-availability Identity Graph database which houses more than 5 billion global identity records. These records have been curated and corroborated from hundreds of different sources to deliver unparalleled coverage, accuracy, and performance in identity verification. Businesses of all sizes including use Whitepages Pro data to mitigate risk and improve the customer experience.

https://pro.whitepages.com/about/

