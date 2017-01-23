Jeannie Betten, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Mid-Atlantic. We are excited that two of the most experienced, talented and successful REALTORS® in the Maryland region have joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty team.

Two more top performing real estate professionals have recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in the Mid-Atlantic region: Jeannie Betten in Ocean City, Maryland and Nick Chaconas in Rockville, Maryland.

“We are excited that two of the most experienced, talented and successful REALTORS® in the Maryland region have joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty team. Betten and Chaconas share a commitment to service and professionalism that align perfectly with our vision and values,” said Mid-Atlantic President and CEO Kevin Wiles.

Betten and Chaconas both said they came to BHHS PenFed Realty because of its value proposition: Respected Brand, Real Estate Rewards program (clients can save up to $10,000 in closing costs*), Resourceful Coaching and Revolutionary Compensation.

“No other real estate firm offers a rewards program this rich, a well-respected brand, free one-on-one coaching and strong compensation benefits,” said Betten.

Betten has 11 years of real estate experience that focuses on resort properties near the ocean. “As a kid, my family and I vacationed in Ocean City,” she said. Then I moved to the West Coast to go to college (SDSU) in another beautiful beach community in San Diego, California. When I moved back to Maryland and became a Realtor, Ocean City is where I naturally wanted to work.”

During her career, Betten has worked in a variety of professional occupations: banking, lending, marketing, and public relations before becoming a sales professional. “My solid skills in finance and marketing allow me to negotiate the best deals for my clients,” Betten added.

Chaconas, a sales professional for 14 years, also had an interesting journey to residential real estate. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Lehigh University and a Master’s in Information Systems at George Washington. He recently wrote a book that is due out this spring titled, The Value Driven Approach to Selling Real Estate.

“I joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty because of its outstanding reputation and well respected sales professionals. The benefits that I can now bring to my clients has already been immeasurable.”

Chaconas was a sales associate and productivity coach at Keller Williams Capital Properties prior to joining PenFed Realty.

Nick Chaconas can be reached by cell 240-477-2500 or by email at Nick(dot)Chaconas(at)PenFedRealty(dot)com

Jeannie Betten can be reached by cell 443-365-7021 or by email at Jeannie(at)Sharingoc(dot)com

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty is a full-service real estate company with annual sales volume of $2.8 billion with 1,700 sales agents and 50+ offices providing complete real estate services nationwide. PenFed Realty is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PenFed Credit Union (PenFed). PenFed is a financial institution with $21 billion in assets and more than 1.5 million members. PenFed Realty is also a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC. Visit PenFedRealty.com. Equal Opportunity Employer: m/f/v/d. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Discolosure:

*Savings are based on the discounts received by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s clients for using Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s mortgage and title affiliates as compared to purchasing the settlement services from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s mortgage and title affiliates without retaining the services of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. Terms and conditions apply and are subject to change without notice.