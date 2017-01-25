Achieve TMS | Portland, OR Deep TMS singles itself out in that it really works, with remission rates upward of 70% and yet has NO side effects. FDA cleared and covered by most major insurance companies.

Achieve TMS is opening a new office in Portland, Oregon on February 1, 2017, introducing residents in the Northwest to the powerful treatment effects of the Brainsway Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS). Achieve TMS is the largest provider of Brainsway dTMS on the west coast, successfully treating thousands of patients who suffer from major depressive disorder (MDD). Over 40 million adults in the U.S. struggle with the crippling effects of depression, with half of them finding no relief from symptoms with antidepressant medications. That is where dTMS comes in, offering hope to patients with medication-resistant depression.

Brainsway dTMS is a safe, non-invasive therapeutic treatment for depression that uses magnetic fields directed to the limbic region of the prefrontal cortex, the mood center of the brain. Targeting and stimulating underactive brain cells, Deep TMS resets the brain chemistry, which leads to significant improvements in sleep, concentration, and mood. In over 60 clinical studies, dTMS, which was approved by the FDA in 2013, has proven itself to be a safe and effective tool in the treatment of MDD. The patient is alert during the 20-minute sessions and is able to return to normal daily activities following treatment. A treatment regimen of 5 sessions per week for 4-6 weeks is recommended for optimum results.

Brian Esparza, M.D., heads up the Achieve TMS Portland psychiatric team. Dr. Esparza completed his medical education and residency at the University of Washington School of Medicine and specializes in state-of- the-art evidence based treatment for depression. The team is excited to offer Brainsway dTMS to patients in the Portland area. According to Dr. Rick Christie, Principle/Business Development at Achieve TMS, “Achieve TMS is excited to bring deep TMS, revolutionary treatment for major depression to the Portland under the direction of Psychiatrist, Dr. Brian Esparza. Deep TMS singles itself out in that it really works, with remission rates upward of 70% and yet has no side effects. FDA cleared and covered by most major insurance companies.”

Our staff welcomes your phone calls and is scheduling appointments at this time. Please call (877) 447-6503 for more information on dTMS for the treatment of depression. The general public is invited to attend the Achieve TMS Open House on March 16, 2017 from 4-7pm at 516 SE Morrison Street, Suite #114, Portland, Oregon 97214. Come and tour the facility, meet our doctors, and learn all about how dTMS is the depression treatment of the future. We hope to see you there!

Visit Achieve TMS Website