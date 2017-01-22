A moving new video tribute to the three Apollo 1 astronauts, “Remembering Our Heroes|50 Years,” produced by Retro Space Images will premier on January 26, 2017 at a 50th anniversary ceremony at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) commemorating their deaths.

Sponsored by the Astronauts Memorial Foundation (ASF) in partnership with NASA, the event will mark 50 years since Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White Jr. and Roger B. Chaffee perished in a fire aboard their Apollo spacecraft during a countdown test in 1967 at Cape Canaveral’s Launch Complex 34.

“Retro Space Images was honored to create this video, composed of less well-known and more unusual photos from NASA and our archives,” said J.L. Pickering, president of Retro Space Images (RSI). “While many space enthusiasts have seen some of these photos, other, rarely-seen images are from North American Rockwell, a prime Apollo contractor.”

“The Astronauts Memorial Foundation appreciates the work that went into this presentation,” said Thad Altman, ASF president and CEO. “We look forward to sharing it with those attending the ceremony as well as online.”

“My goal was to recall these heroes in an inspiring, upbeat tribute in the months before their deaths rather than focus on the tragedy,” said John Bisney, RSI vice president and the video’s producer. “We hope this will remind viewers of the dedication of three brave men who gave their lives for a greater cause.”

Running 2:30, “Remembering Our Heroes|50 Years” will be shown publicly for the first time during NASA’s Day of Remembrance memorial ceremony at the AMF’s Center for Space Education at KSC, the annual tribute to all NASA astronauts who have sacrificed their lives for the nation and the space program.

The video is available for news websites to download on an embargoed basis until 10:00 am EST on January 26 at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/umnukpigljpe83p/AAC8xz6EdtE-ANnunLKBkTVda?dl=0.

About Retro Space Images: Retro Space Images (RSI) is home to the world’s foremost archive of still photography of the U.S. manned space program from Project Mercury through the Space Shuttle. Encompassing more than 200,000 hi-resolution color and black & white images, RSI serves as a resource for authors, museums, news organizations, documentary producers and even NASA. RSI also offers a series of high-resolution image discs by NASA mission. For more information, please visit http://www.retrospaceimages.com.