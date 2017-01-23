M2COMM’s ‘Uplynx’ SoC Passes Sigfox Verified™ Certification

“Working closely with Sigfox operators around the world, M2COMM has proven to be a valuable partner of our global ecosystem,” said Tony Francesca, Vice President of Global Ecosystem Partners at Sigfox

M2COMM, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) provider, today announced that its flagship ‘Uplynx’ SoC had been certified by Sigfox. Now the Uplynx SoC and Sigfox verified™ wireless modules for Europe, MEA, Americas and Asia Pacific are available to device makers.

Uplynx targets device makers that require a cost-effective, low power, small form factor solution. The demand for cost-effective BOM is also reflected in the certified reference design; no expensive TCXO (uses standard crystals); capable of delivering 22dBm transmission power without using an external amplifier; a 32-bit processor, 128 KB flash and 24K SRAM built-in provides all the computational power and flexibility developers need and removes the requirement for an external MCU. In addition, device makers are able to design one PCB suitable for multiple regions using Uplynx, saving significant engineering effort and management hassles.

To speed up the development cycle for simple applications, M2COMM provides an SDK and a unique compiler-free EasyAT design environment for developers. Whilst the SDK provides access to all of the features on the Uplynx SoC, the EasyAT allows simple application developers to finish their designs in much shorter timeframes.

“M2COMM’s Uplynx is a powerful SoC platform that enabled us to develop a prototype in less than 2 months. The quality of support we received from M2COMM speeded up our team’s development drastically,” said Philippe Chiu, Managing Director of UnaBiz, SIGFOX operator in Singapore and Taiwan. “I am very happy to see M2COMM joining the SIGFOX ecosystem, bringing a one-of-a-kind multi region platform.”

“Increasing numbers of LPWAN appliance developers are turning to the Uplynx SoC for their designs, with its highly integrated, multi region design. Developers are seeing economic benefits through reductions in design spins and cycles,” said CK Tseng, VP of Worldwide Sales & Marketing at M2COMM. “We believe that total cost of ownership will be the main driver to design adoption and with that in mind we set about designing and manufacturing our Uplynx SoC in a way that reduced the dependency for additional components and saved the BOM cost for our customers. The LPWAN market is still in its infancy, but with the M2COMM Uplynx at the forefront, it’s going to grow quickly.”

“Working closely with Sigfox operators around the world, M2COMM has proven to be a valuable partner of our global ecosystem,” said Tony Francesca, Vice President of Global Ecosystem Partners at Sigfox. “With M2COMM’s Uplynx SoC providing a compelling, reliable and multiregional solution, we look forward to enabling many IoT use cases and millions of connected devices over Sigfox’s global network.”

Pricing and Availability

Samples and production quantities of the M2COMM Uplynx SoC and Sigfox verified™ wireless modules for Europe, MEA, Americas and Asia Pacific are available now. To simplify application development, M2COMM offers the Uplynx evaluation kit at USD $49.99. To purchase product samples and developments tools, visit http://www.m2comm.co/portfolio-view/m2c8001/.

About M2COMM

M2Communcation Inc. (M2COMM) is a pioneering Internet-of-Things (IoT) communication system and chipset solutions provider. Founded in 2012 by a group of like-minded individuals with years of experience in wireless communication, M2COMM creates innovative products for ultra-low-power wireless networking. Our mission, to focus on providing the best fitting solutions for IoT applications through continued technological advancement resulting in a refreshing user experience.

For more information about M2COMM, please visit http://www.m2comm.co/.

Contact:

M2COMM

Evelyn Chen – PR & Marketing

E-mail: info(at)m2comm(dot)co

Telephone: +886-3-657-8939