In the United States, 20 million women and 10 million men suffer with eating disorders. Even when individuals experience the freedom of recovery, they often feel shame for having struggled with an eating disorder as well as common co-occurring conditions like substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In the workshop, “Rising Strong in Life After an Eating Disorder” -- to be featured at this year’s iaedp Symposium -- Jennifer Lombardi and Jenni Schaefer will present research in the areas of shame and experiential avoidance as well as the impact of these variables on risk and recovery for sufferers of eating disorders.

Even in recovery, eating disorder patients have difficulty owning their stories and often end up suffering in various new ways as they try to manage life after the illness. Combining research and clinical knowledge with the clients’ perspective, this unique presentation will explore what it means to fall into an eating disorder—and how to be brave, embrace vulnerability, and rise strong in life after.

Presenters Lombardi and Schaefer will conduct this specialized workshop on the final day of the 2017 iaedp Symposium. The iaedp Symposium runs from March 23 – 26 at the Green Valley Ranch and Spa in Las Vegas. Complete information about Symposium registration can be found at iaedp.com.

Lombardi, MFT, CEDS, a Certified Daring Way™ Facilitator-Candidate, will review research in the areas of shame and experiential avoidance as well as the impact of these variables on risk and the recovery process.

Schaefer will share her personal experience of overcoming an eating disorder as well as PTSD and learning -- with the help of treatment professionals -- how to both own her story and flourish in life after mental illness.

Specific attention to interventions and skills development will be included in the workshop and will provide attendees with an understanding of how to introduce, explore and utilize these concepts with patients suffering from eating disorders who struggle with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and related conditions.

About iaedp: Established in 1985, iaedp is recognized for its excellence in providing education and training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, from anorexia to bulimia to binge eating and obesity. The organization offers a rigorous certification process for those who wish to receive specialized credentials in their work with people with eating disorders. For more information about iaedp, visit http://www.iaedp.com.