Never Be Too Cool For School from The Strategic Hotbox

Learning is not something that should be limited to school, nor is it only for the young – it should be pursued throughout our lifetimes.

So says Dr. Brandi Luv Stankovic in the newest installment of her podcast, the Strategic Hotbox with Brandi Stankovic. In Episode 13, titled, “Unleash Your Inner Nerd,” she tells viewers, “Lifelong learning has value,” and “Unleashing your inner nerd is really powerful.”

Continuing education is the theme of the episode. Stankovic implores people to resist the urge to “be cool,” if that means shunning knowledge or avoiding having fun. Just in time for the New Year, she urges viewers to take their New Year’s resolutions seriously.

The newest episode of SHB also features a conversation with Jeremy Zarowitz, Vice President of Supply for technology startup Griddy Energy. Zarowitz shares insights from the energy space, including the importance of reading regularly and maintaining strong personal relationships.

Get all episodes here: http://www.strategichotbox.com

Follow us on Facebook here: http://www.facebook.com/strategichotbox/

Follow us on Instagram: @strategichotbox

Follow Dr. Brandi on Twitter or Instagram: @brandiluv

About Strategic Hotbox podcasts:

The Strategic Hotbox is an edgy, informed, and energized podcast that will challenge you to take it to the next level. It features Dr. Brandi Luv Stankovic, a Las Vegas-based life change consultant and author who has helped numerous credit unions reach their full potential. You can subscribe to Strategic Hotbox podcasts at: http://www.strategichotbox.com/podcast

For more information, to ask a question or suggest a topic for a future SHB episode, write to: podcast(at)strategichotbox(dot)com