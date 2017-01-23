PDF Bearbeiten Mac Giveaway for a Limited Time Only

Today the team at PDF Bearbeiten Mac is proud to announce the German language version of their popular PDF editor, PDF Bearbeiten Mac, will be free for a limited time. PDF Bearbeiten Mac allows Mac users to easily modify and edit PDF documents. Anyone can add text, insert images, remove unwanted content, draw lines and rotate document pages, all without the need to have Adobe Acrobat installed on their Mac.

PDF Bearbeiten Mac 3.2 - and the accompanying Windows version, PDF Bearbeiten for Windows - will be available free for a limited time. The app is usually priced at 29,99 EUR, but through February 20,2017 Mac and Windows users can download the popular PDF editor at no cost.

Features include:



Add text, and move it to any location on the PDF page

Set text to any size, font or color

Easily fill out PDF forms

Use the app's Eraser Tool to delete unwanted text or graphics

Rotate PDF pages by 90, 180, or 270 degree, both for current or all pages

Add images to any PDF. Adjust the height, width, and position of the image

App supports most popular image formats, including JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIF and more

Use the Pen, V-Line and H-Line tools to draw lines

Add a watermark to a PDF document, using text or an image

Merge several PDF files to a single PDF document

In the past, Mac users were required to pay out a large sum of cash to gain the ability to edit and save PDF documents. But now, PDF Bearbeiten Mac makes it easy to edit any PDF files in a short period of time. Users can add, edit or delete text and graphics, fill out PDF forms, watermark images, and more, all without being required to have the expensive Adobe Acrobat suite of applications installed on their Mac.

PDF Bearbeiten Mac is usually 29,99 EUR, but fast-acting German Mac users can download the full version of the application for free, now through February 20, 2017, via the PDF Bearbeiten Mac 3.2 Giveaway website. Windows users can also grab a free version of the app for their machines by visiting the PDF Bearbeiten for Windows Giveaway website.

Device Requirements:



Mac OS X 10.9 or later (macOS Sierra compatible)

64-bit Processor

5.0 MB

Pricing and Availability:

PDF Bearbeiten Mac 3.2 is usually priced at 29,99 EUR (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) but is available free now through February 20, 2017. The app is available worldwide via the PDF Bearbeiten Mac Giveaway website. A free download of the Windows version is also available. Review copies are available upon request.

About:

Founded in 2014, PDFBearbeitenMac.com a software development company specializing in conversion and editing applications for PDF documents. The company's most popular products include PDFZilla, PDF Bearbeiten, and PDF Eraser. For more information please visit http://www.pdfbearbeitenmac.com.