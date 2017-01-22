Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd Anahata is presently a Java 8 specialised partner and with more staff members achieving JSF (Java Server Faces) certification.

Ambarish Mohan working at the Australia-based software development company, Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd, is all set to take the Java Server Faces (JSF) Certification in 2017.

Mr. Ambarish Mohan, who already holds a number of Java certifications, will be at an added advantage since Anahata will bear the cost of this Java training and certification exam fee. Mr. Mohan is one of the top Java developers in the company and with the JSF certification, he will be ready to take on added responsibilities in the company. This goes to show how invested Anahata is in the skill development and advancement of its employees. Mr. Mohan getting JSF certified will also prove to be a stepping stone for the company since it is striving to become an Oracle Java EE 6 Specialized Partner.

Anahata is presently a Java 8 specialised partner and with more staff members achieving JSF (Java Server Faces) certification, it will be eligible to become an Oracle Java EE 6 Specialized Partner. One of the prerequisites is that the partner must have at least two staff members with Java EE 6 certifications, JSF being one of them.

Anahata, based in Perth, Western Australia, is one of the top Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software companies specialising in analysis, design, implementation, and support of custom-built software applications. It has a fully-owned offshore subsidiary named Anahata Technologies India Pvt Ltd based in Hyderabad, India.

The dynamic pairing of the offshore and onshore team, based in India and Australia respectively, helps the company provide cost-effective and reliable software solutions to their clients.

About The Company:

Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd is an Australian privately owned software development company with presence in Perth and Melbourne and specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications. The company was founded in Western Australia in 2010 by Pablo Rodriguez Pina. The company is Oracle Java Specialized Gold Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle Technology, such as Java, Java Enterprise Edition, MySQL or Oracle Database.