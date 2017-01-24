ADCS Clinics ("ADCS") announced it has completed the acquisition of Scottsdale Dermatology owned by Glenn Yarbrough, M.D. with locations in Scottsdale and Phoenix.

Dr. Glenn Yarbrough has been providing quality dermatology care in the valley for over 30 years. Dr. Yarbrough trained at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is an American Board of Dermatology and a member of the American Academy of Dermatologists. Dr. Yarbrough enjoys all opportunities to help his patients with skin care including skin cancer screening, treating adult and teen acne, correcting sun damage, performing necessary biopsies and all other aspects of dermatology care.

Dr. Carl Yarbrough, Glenn Yarbrough's father, established the practice in 1972 making it one of the longest continuous dermatology practices in the state of Arizona. Glenn Yarbrough has since expanded Scottsdale Dermatology to include Phoenix Dermatology, located in Desert Ridge Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Matt Leavitt, Founder and CEO of ADCS, said, "it's a privilege and honor to have the expertise of Dr. Yarbrough at ADCS. He is a distinguished dermatologist and an expert in various skin disease states that makes him and his team valuable additions to our practice."

"This acquisition in Arizona continues to expand our presence and provide patients with better access to our doctors. We now have 6 clinics in the metropolitan area where we will continue to provide superior patient care," said Dave Morell, President & COO of ADCS.

ADCS, founded in 1989 by Dr. Matt Leavitt, is a dermatology-focused practice with over 172 clinics in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wyoming providing clinical, cosmetic, surgical and pathology services. ADCS also provides billing and coding management services for almost 90 third-party dermatology practices across the nation under the Ameriderm™ trade name.

For more information, contact: Dave Morell, President & COO of ADCS, 407.875.2080 ext. 1244.