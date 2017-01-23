If there were to be a release of nuclear materials into the air from the Indian Point Energy Center, the government has indicated that some people would be told to take shelter, to Shelter-In-Place, in a room(s) of their home for a few hours and others would be told to evacuate for longer periods of time. The realities are that the roads will likely be so congested that being able to evacuate in time is not a feasible option. In addition, shifting wind directions during such a release can cause more areas to be called to evacuate which would only make the situation worse. In order to provide for the safety of their families, homeowners can safely Shelter-In-Place in homes for significant lengths of time using an advanced air filtration system.

Safe Cell is an air filtration system that is capable of removing chemical, biological and nuclear contaminates from air drawn from the outside of a home providing a supply of clean fresh air. It is not necessary to try and find an air tight location in the home as the Safe Cell will supply 60 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of clean air which will generate a small amount of over pressure to the room(s) used to shelter in. This over pressure ensures all air is flowing outward through any leaks from the room you are sheltering in and that contaminated air from the outside cannot leak in. The system has the ability to continuously operate for many days or even several weeks if that were needed.

The first step in preparing for protection is to choose an area of one or more rooms of the home that can be closed off (the doors shut) from the rest of the home. This could be a master bedroom suite, an area of the basement, maybe an existing storm shelter or some other location but should include a bathroom if possible. The Safe Cell air filtration system is very easy to install and can be done by most homeowners. The system even has options that allow the system to be connected directly onto the ceiling or floor vents of your homes heating/cooling system in a matter of a few minutes. While the heating and cooling systems will be shut down in the event of a nuclear air release, the Safe Cell will still be able to draw in air from the outside via the vent pipe that supplies the make-up air to these home systems. So while many people choose to have the unit installed more permanently, the Safe Cell can be quickly and easily installed in the chosen area of a home once the emergency become known. If power were to go out during this emergency, the Safe Cell system will automatically switch over to a 12-volt battery power supply and in the event of a prolonged power outage, the system also has an optional hand crank that is capable of maintaining the 60 CFM airflow through the air filtration system.

More information can be obtained on the Safe Cell air filtration system by contacting American Safe Room at 541-670-9430, by writing via email to shelterinplace(at)americansaferoom.com and by visiting the company's Shelter-In-Place webpage at http://www.americansaferoom.com/shelter-in-place.

American Safe Room is involved in research & development, design & engineering and manufacture of the critical components for blast shelters & bunkers, home & business safe rooms, and shelter-in-place facilities. The company has been in this business since 2001 and has sold thousands of their Safe Cell air filtration systems, blast and ballistic doors & hatches, and bomb shelter & safe room kits. They are in use right now in underground bunkers, safe rooms, nuclear power plants, chemical plants, and other industrial facilities and applications across the United States and overseas.