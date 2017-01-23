Healthcare leaders come to us for our trusted guidance, industry knowledge, and expertise in cloud migration.

Exigent Technologies, New Jersey and New York’s leading managed IT and cloud services company brings its private and public cloud services to the exhibition floor of the 2017 HIMSS Conference & Exhibition in Orlando from February 19-23, 2017, where more than 40,000 healthcare industry professionals will share best practices and strategies for improving healthcare through IT and technological advances.

As an exhibitor, Exigent will join its partner Ingram Micro where they will be on hand to demonstrate and discuss their custom private, public, and hybrid cloud solutions designed specifically for the healthcare industry. To learn more about Exigent onsite at HIMSS17, visit booth #579 and follow them on Twitter @_EXIGENT.

Founded in 1997, Exigent offers private, public, and hybrid cloud migration services to a number of prominent healthcare clients in the New York tri-state area. Having achieved Microsoft’s Silver Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions partner competency, Exigent brings a depth of knowledge to the healthcare industry in the implementation of Microsoft cloud solutions, based on Office 365, Azure, Windows 10, and Windows Server 2016.

“Our work with large specialty medical practices, hospice care providers, and assisted living and nursing home providers, sets us apart, because we understand the specific needs of organizations where the security of client data and regulatory compliance are essential,” said Exigent Founder and President, Daniel Haurey. “Healthcare leaders come to us for our trusted guidance, industry knowledge, and expertise in cloud migration".

Headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in New York City, Exigent offers private cloud services through its TurnKey CloudTM platform, public cloud solutions through the Microsoft Azure platform, and custom hybrid solutions to small and midmarket companies. Exigent offers additional technology services including managed IT services, IT consulting, and custom software development.

