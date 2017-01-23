ThreadKM, the ILTA 2016 Innovative Solution Provider of the Year Winner and legal industry’s first team chat and collaboration hub, announced today its partnership and integration with NetDocuments, the leading native cloud-based document and email management (DMS) provider for law firms and corporate legal departments. The integration synchronizes workspaces between ThreadKM and NetDocuments, bringing files in NetDocuments directly into live, threaded conversations within the matter.

The integration enhances both platforms - in addition to enabling ThreadKM users to find, view and reference files stored in NetDocuments, users can also participate in conversations directly from the NetDocuments interface.

“Collaboration is the essence of today’s sophisticated legal work,” says Dan Hauck, CEO at ThreadKM. “Being able to develop ideas as a group and rapidly translate those ideas into work product that can be reviewed by the entire team is essential. The combination of ThreadKM’s team chat and NetDocuments’ DMS capabilities makes this a reality.”

With many lawyers feeling overwhelmed by email, ThreadKM creates simple, streamlined workflows that helps legal teams reduce email by:



Engaging in secure, matter-centric discussions

Sharing documents and comments that reside on those documents

Focusing lawyers on agile project management using structured kanban boards

“ThreadKM’s collaboration solution presents an exciting option for our customers that leverages the power of NetDocuments’ technology,” said Travis Reed, Technology Partnership Program Director. “We are committed to extending the value of the NetDocuments platform through our partnerships with innovative, value-add technology integrations like ThreadKM – which is now listed on the NetDocuments Marketplace and available to our global customer community.”

ThreadKM will be unveiling its NetDocuments integration during Legaltech, the upcoming industry trade association show held January 31 - February 2 in New York. Interested attendees can email info(at)threadkm.com to arrange demonstrations at one of ThreadKM’s demonstration suites.

To find out more, visit http://www.threadkm.com, follow ThreadKM on Twitter (@ThreadKM), or contact ThreadKM at 888-233-1922 or info(at)threadkm.com.

About ThreadKM

ThreadKM provides lean, matter-centric team chat and kanban-style project management in a single application that integrates with document management and other key law firm applications. ThreadKM helps firms dramatically reduce email, drive up DMS utilization, and improve collaboration across the firm.

For more information:

Damon Goduto

ThreadKM

888-233-1922

damon(at)threadkm.com

http://www.threadkm.com

About NetDocuments

Founded in 1999, NetDocuments’ cloud-based service allows firms of all sizes to reduce costs and increase security, mobility, compliance, and disaster recovery for documents and email from anywhere and on any device. With offices and datacenters in the US, Australia, and the UK, and with over 2,000+ customers and hundreds of thousands of users, NetDocuments is able to effectively service its global community spread across 140 countries. With anytime, anywhere access, firms are able to increase productivity and improve the client experience through a comprehensive cloud-based service. For more information about NetDocuments, please visit http://www.netdocuments.com.

For more information:

Jobst Elster, Envision Agency

(850)459-4947

elster(at)envisionagency.com

Marriott Murdock, NetDocuments

(801)722-6625

marriott(at)netdocuments.com