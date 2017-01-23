Marty Herder, CEO of Herder & Associates, announces that their new Scottsdale location has opened in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, January 13, 2017.

Adding to their other locations throughout Arizona, Herder & Associates has dramatically upgraded their presence in Scottsdale to our new prime Old Scottsdale location, bordering downtown Paradise Valley, just north of the Scottsdale Civic Center at the beautiful Scottsdale Place Office Complex, 5635 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 170, Scottsdale, AZ, 85250.

"We outgrew our original Scottsdale location and sought a dramatically-upscale facelift. It was personal journey for me, as we lived in this amazing ZIP code for over a decade and started our family here. Now our Scottsdale office is ideally located along Scottsdale Road just one mile north of the prized Camelback/Scottsdale Road intersection, which anchors Scottsdale's Entertainment District," says Herder.

Herder & Associates is a full-service professional court reporting agency. The firm offers state-of-the-art, nationally certified professional court reporters for every aspect of litigation, hearings, and arbitration testimony with conference rooms throughout the state of Arizona.

It’s their goal to establish a relationship with their clients based on trust and expertise. Herder & Associates understands the importance of choosing the right team for your Arizona court reporting needs. The firm of Herder & Associates has earned a reputation as a leader in Arizona for court reporting due to their commitment to delivering a world-class experience for all clients with a focus on accuracy and timely delivery.

Our staff, services, and use of best-in-class technology make the firm the clear choice when you need a court reporter on hand.

Herder & Associates specializes their services to fit your every need. They pride themselves on having the fastest, most accurate, and conscientious professional reporters in the industry. The company focuses on realtime reporting in order to deliver prompt materials to those who need it. With dedicated and experienced court reporters on the team who have worked with all types of arbitration and litigation cases, you will receive an e-transcript daily as well as rough drafts so that you can review the materials and prepare for the future.

Schedule your next deposition by calling Herder & Associates now at (480) 481 – 0649, and you will know the peace of mind that comes with relying on the most professional and respected court reporting and litigation support services available.

To learn more about the services offered, please visit: http://courtreportersaz.com/