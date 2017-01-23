Common Sensing, a company that has developed a smart connected insulin pen cap, has partnered with Welkin Health, a San Francisco-based digital health company, to offer a new program designed to improve insulin adherence for people managing diabetes.

A first-of-its-kind initiative, the program will combine insulin dosing data, wirelessly transmitted from Common Sensing’s Gocap™, real-time blood glucose data, and data gleaned from Welkin Health coaches who will work closely to support patients in the context of their daily lives. The ability to monitor patient data and behaviors as they occur will equip care teams with a holistic view of each patient’s diabetes profile, enabling them to significantly impact the outcomes of people managing diabetes like never before.

“The program we’re developing with Welkin will provide a critical element that is missing from home insulin delivery—a human touch,” says James White, president and co-founder, Common Sensing. “If an individual is taking the wrong amount of insulin or misses an insulin dose, they will be contacted immediately by a Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) who can work with the user to resolve the issue. Data-driven, real-time intervention from coaches will set insulin users up for success between doctor visits, improving the health of people living with diabetes.”

It is estimated that 62 percent of patients initiating insulin discontinue in the first three months and 82 percent in the first year. Common Sensing and Welkin’s novel program serves as a solution to improve insulin adherence which continues to be a significant problem for healthcare delivery. Welkin’s platform captures insulin dosing data from the Gocap™ along with automatically transmitted blood glucose data. The platform’s rules engine identifies triggers, such as a drop in glucose levels or a missed insulin dose, and prompts the CDEs to offer real-time feedback and coaching to the user.

“Adherence challenges continue to be an issue for people managing diabetes, yet, research shows, individuals who receive health coaching are likely to be more consistent and adherent to medication,” says Chase Hensel, CEO and co-founder, Welkin Health. “If a patient stops taking their insulin or misses a dose, there’s a reason for that—we want to understand why. The real-time data that care teams will receive through our program, as well as the ability to react swiftly when prompted, will afford more opportunities to keep patients on track with insulin regimens and we believe, vastly improve insulin adherence and overall health outcomes.”

