USAB2C “If every American purchased one USA made product per year, the impact would be $9 billion. That creates an amazing amount of jobs for USA workers.”

America's Business to Consumers (USAB2C.com) provides manufacturers a venue to promote products for consumers wishing to buy American-Made items. USAB2C is proud to offer delicious chocolates from Lang's Chocolatiers. This month, the Lang's Chocolatiers of Williamsport. Pennsylvania is featured.

Lang's Chocolate Shop is located in downtown Historical Williamsport in the heart of beautiful central Pennsylvania where Master Chocolatier William Lang handcrafts delicious gourmet chocolates.

Centered on family and based on strong core values, Lang's is a family business spanning generations. The Lang family works together handcrafting the finest chocolate confections and have pride in the quality of chocolates offered and an unparalleled commitment to customer service.

Lang's makes chocolates in small batches, almost made to order. Lang's chocolates are also Kosher-Dairy Certified. Lang's 73% cocoa premium Belgian dark chocolate is dairy free and most products made with dark chocolate contain no dairy. The perfect way to say "I Love you" this Valentines Day: https://www.usab2c.com/product/dozen_chocolate_roses_madeinusa

America's Business to Consumers Inc. http://www.USAB2C.com provides U.S. manufacturers a venue to sell products. Given a choice between American made and similar products made overseas, consumers would rather buy the American product, according to a nationally representative survey by the Consumer Reports National Research Center.

Why USAB2C?

Chief Operations Officer, George P. Hanos states: "On USAB2C.com, customers can browse an online catalog and order products sourced from USAB2C Certified American manufacturers through a safe and secure website. The effort to identify and make available American made products is ongoing.”

USAB2C’s founders are intent on providing US products, simultaneously minimizing exposure to inferior materials found at times in Asian imports, particularly seen in toys. The “Made in the USA News” section presents consumers with daily articles concerning “Product Recalls,” “New Product Introductions” and related retailing / safety news.

Consumers can submit inquiries to USAB2C directly via: http://www.usab2c.com/page/contact.

About America's Business to Consumers Inc.

America's Business to Consumers Inc. is a private company experienced in retail and e-Commerce marketing. Established in 2007, USAB2C seeks to be a single source of American manufactured products; a site where consumers can find a multitude of competitively priced U.S. manufactured products. The http://www.USAB2C.com team facilitates communication between consumers and numerous American manufacturers for “in-demand” products.

