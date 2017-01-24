WNW Management Jonathan Reiss Owner of WNW Management says "our goal is to bring a new, fresh hotel at affordable prices to the Austin market."

WNW Management, a growing and expanding Hotel Management company based In Woodbury, New York is pleased to announce the opening of the newly renovated Best Western Plus Austin Central Hotel. The Best Western Plus Austin Central Hotel is located at 919 East Koenig Lane, Austin, Texas 78751 and is only two miles from the University of Texas, Downtown Austin and one mile from Dell’s Children Hospital. This 137-room hotel underwent a complete two million dollar renovation of all its guest-rooms and public areas. The renovation included the complete transformation of its lobby, which now has a lobby lounge and bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck and patio with fire pit and BBQ. Every guest-room has been designed with the guest’s comfort as the main focus. You will never run out of places to charge your technology, stay connected or relax.

The Hotel features lighting fast complimentary Wi-Fi, a deluxe full hot breakfast buffet with several healthy and gluten free options, and a complimentary manager’s reception Sunday through Thursday serving wine, beer, liquor and light food. It has an outdoor pool, business center and ample free parking. The Best Western Plus Austin Central Hotel brings a fresh, new and affordable option to all who travel to the Austin area. WNW Management prides itself on offering a great product with unsurpassed customer service at affordable prices. The Best Western Austin Central Hotel will be no different. http://www.bestwestern.com/plusaustincentral

WNW Management currently manages award-winning hotels in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas, Kansas, North Carolina, Maine, Florida and Pennsylvania. WNW management provides a unique hands on approach to management with superior sales and marketing, revenue management and full accounting services. WNW Management is an endorsed hotel management company by both Best Western Hotels and Resorts and Carlson Rezidor. WNW is a proud allied member of AAHOA. For more information contact WNW Management.