Chief Learning Officer Magazine Announces 2017 LearningElite Finalists

The leading innovators in enterprise education and development were announced today by Human Capital Media (HCM), publisher of Chief Learning Officer magazine. The finalists named to the 2017 LearningElite, the magazine’s rigorous annual ranking and benchmarking program, were singled out for creating and implementing exemplary workforce development practices that deliver significant business value.

The Human Capital Media Research and Advisory Group partnered with an impressive selection of chief learning officers and other senior learning and development practitioners to develop this one-of-a-kind program. Using advanced evaluation methodologies, the LearningElite objectively identifies industry leaders and influential benchmarking data, as well as best practices, principles and strategies necessary for top performance.

For 2017, 64 organizations emerged as LearningElite finalists. Their position in the rankings will be announced April 23 during a gala dinner preceding the opening of CLO Symposium17, taking place April 24–26 at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida.

“In just seven years, the LearningElite has become the gold standard for identifying the most effective and elite practices in corporate education,” said Sarah Kimmel, vice president of research and advisory services for HCM. “More than just an opportunity for organizations to be recognized for outstanding learning and development outcomes, it yields powerful data that validates the impact of workforce learning on business performance and allows enterprises to quantify their progress toward making strong workforce development a major competitive differentiator.”

To learn more about the LearningElite awards program and to see the full list of winners, please visit: http://learningelite.clomedia.com/

To purchase tickets to the 2017 Learning Elite Gala, please click here.