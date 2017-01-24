2017 Golden Mousetrap Finalist

Founded in 1946, Design News is a leading technical resource for design engineers specializing in a range of different fields. Design News began the Golden Mousetrap Awards nearly three decades ago, focusing on products that bring new ideas and innovation to the engineering world. The products are judged by a panel of experts in that particular technical field. DZynSource was named a finalist this year in the Design Tools: Hardware and Software, Analysis and Calculation Software category for their cost effective and time saving mold engineering software.

DZynSource Mold Engineering Software automates many of the calculations used for designing, checking, processing, machining, and troubleshooting plastic injection molds. DzynSource is easy to use; for most features simply choose the calculation you want to perform, enter the data already known, and press Calculate. Even finite element analysis companies use DZynSource Mold Engineering Software to get quick answers when FEA is too much effort. DZynSource Mold Engineering Software allows anyone to do engineering calculations.

The Golden Mousetrap Awards are a longstanding tradition at Design News and the winners will be announced during a live ceremony held during the Pacific Design & Manufacturing Show in Anaheim, Calif. on Tuesday, February 7, and on Designnews.com following the ceremony.

For more information about DZynSource Mold Engineering Software (pronounced “Design Source” ) please visit http://www.dzynsource.com or http://www.moldengineeringsoftware.com