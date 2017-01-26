Developed by a United States Air Force Veteran, Red Hook Outdoors platform is in a position to solidify itself as the go-to, inexpensive, and accessible outdoorsmen eCommerce site.

“As a small operation with hopes to expand, we are intent on providing unmatched customer service and support,” said Chris, Founder and Owner of Red Hook Outdoors. “We want everyone to know that unadulterated, pure feeling of being immersed in the sounds and sights of nature. That starts with high-quality, affordable gear for ensuring safety measures.”

In addition to providing an expansive shopping selection in fishing, camping, hunting, hiking, tactical, and safety products, Red Hook Outdoors is also maintaining a free, informational blog for answering all product questions and concerns.

Types of products locatable on the platform currently include gun safes by MiniVault, duck calls and waterfowl decoys by MOJO, Penn Reels, Scent Pro Lures, Bow Creek Outdoors trail cameras and the list goes on.

“There’s nothing like the great outdoors – but, experiencing it firsthand is best done with the proper protective gear and equipment,” said Chris. “Spread the word on the official launch of our new site, and head on over today to get a better look at our ever-expanding outdoors product selection.”

Though Red Hook Outdoors has only been open a few months, the platform plans on being around for a long time, passionate about serving all current and future outdoorsmen with the service, affordability, and dependability they deserve.

For more information, visit: https://www.redhookoutdoors.com.