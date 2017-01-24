Today, the Business Intelligence Group (http://www.bintelligence.com) announced the nomination deadlines for their 2017 business awards programs. The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry awards programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.



Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards: nomination deadline 02/10/2017

Best Places to Work: nomination deadline 04/07/2017

Stratus Award for Cloud Computing: nomination deadline 05/05/2017

Sustainability Awards: nomination deadline 06/23/2017

BIG Awards for Business: nomination deadline 08/18/2017

Fortress Cyber- Security Awards: nomination deadline 09/22/2017

Suppliers, Vendors and Partners (SVP) Awards: nomination deadline 10/20/2017

BIG Innovation Awards: nomination deadline 12/15/2017

Organizations from around the globe participate in the various programs as a way to reward individual employees, teams, executives and the organization as a whole for their performance and successes. Recent winners (http://www.bintelligence.com/winners) include: ADP, Airtel, Beltone, Casper Mattress, Citibank, Cigna Healthcare, Citrix, Domo, Dow Chemical, Epson, Natural Resource Defense Council, NetApp, PGI, Marketo, Toshiba, U.S. Bank, United Healthcare, Viptela, Vivint and many more.

“We are excited to reward the people, products and organizations who are improving our daily lives,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer for the Business Intelligence Group. “Our unique model removes the barriers and provides greater transparency for nominees. If 2017 was anything like 2016, we will expose many of the hidden gems that are making real progress with exceptional business performance.”

New in 2017 are two business awards programs, the Fortress Cyber-Security Awards and the SVP or Supplier Vendor Partner Awards.

“With the SVP Awards, we are really looking to shine light on those people and companies that make other organizations great. As a supplier, distributor, vendor or consultant, it is often difficult to get the exposure you deserve,” Jimenez continued. “Fortress Cyber-Security Awards was a natural fit for us, as we have several business awards programs that focus on technology. 2016 was the year cyber security became a household word and discussion. We are eager to highlight the real heroes in this industry, and we are working on an all-star judging panel.”

The complete industry awards program schedule and full details about the various programs can be found online at http://www.bintelligence.com/businessawards. Add all the nomination deadlines to your calendar now or view online.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. Learn more at http://www.bintelligence.com.