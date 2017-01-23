"Our new name is the beginning of AFCI serving as the leading advocate, information resource, research partner, and friend for our thousands of global member companies." Mark Hill, Chief Executive Officer and President, AFCI.

The Craft & Hobby Association (CHA), the premier trade association for the creative arts products industries, reveals it is rebranding as the Association For Creative Industries (AFCI). With the new brand name, AFCI launches a new story, strategic roadmap and visual identity, including a new logo and website redesign, http://www.afci.global. The announcements were first made public to the Association’s membership at its Annual Meeting, which was held during Creativation, the Association’s annual trade event, on Sunday, January 22 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ.

“Our rebranding coincides with our vision of a healthy, vibrant and innovative community that enriches people’s lives through crafting and other creative activities,” says Mark Hill, Chief Executive Officer and President, AFCI. “Our new name is the beginning of AFCI serving as the leading advocate, information resource, research partner, and friend for our thousands of global member companies. It was intentional for our new name to incorporate ‘For’ because everything we do and strive for is FOR our members.”

Working with a branding task force, comprised of members of the Association’s Board of Directors, and Verse Group, a strategic research and creative branding firm, the Association spent the past year formulating its new strategic roadmap, story and visual identity through extensive market research, personal interviews and focused surveys with member and non-member companies. The analysis was designed to deliver not only a new name, but also real and significant improvements to programs, benefits and opportunities that enable the Association to better serve its membership.

“We worked closely with AFCI to elevate the role of the Association as an industry thought leader and to shape their brand promise – to be the unifying destination for creative professionals to come together to learn, connect and discover,” says Sylvia Chu, President and Chief Co-Creative Officer, Verse Group. “The brand promise is expressed in a voice and visuals that is representative of the creative industry. This is going to be a powerful brand to support AFCI’s mission of inspiring the next generation of creativity.”

The new logo is based on the role of AFCI as the heart of creativity. It incorporates a vibrant spectrum of color that represents the creativity and diversity of the Association’s membership. The colors work together to convey the magic of creativity and the power of connections.

The AFCI website features a clean and visual look and feel. The redesign provides members and other visitors with enhanced navigation and a more welcoming user experience.

ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION FOR CREATIVE INDUSTRIES

The Association For Creative Industries (AFCI) is the premier trade association for the global creative arts products industries. AFCI strives to deliver innovative high value services as we support our Members who provide products and services to educate, entertain, and inspire creative consumers. Our Members include the manufacturers, retailers, distributors, designers, educators, digital content providers, professional makers and DIYers, and other creative professionals that comprise the $40 billion+ creative arts industries around the globe. For more information about AFCI, membership, or its annual Creativation trade event, visit http://www.afci.global.