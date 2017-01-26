Through generous funding by engineering firms, industry supporters, and individuals, the SEAOSC Foundation will continue its purpose and advance the study of the scientific principles of structural engineering.

The Structural Engineers Association of Southern California Foundation is pleased to announce that it will award eight scholarships to outstanding Southern California engineering students at the 2017 Structural Engineers Association of Southern California (SEAOSC) Annual Job Fair and Student Scholarship Awards Night held Wednesday, February 1, in Los Angeles, California.

The call for scholarship award applications went out to many civil and structural engineering colleges and universities throughout Southern California including: California Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo, California Polytechnic University Pomona, California State University Northridge, California State University Los Angeles, California State University Fullerton, California State University Long Beach, , California Institute of Technology, Loyola Marymount University, University of California Los Angeles, University of California Irvine, and the University of Southern California. A total of $12,500 in scholarships will be awarded this year.

Scholarships will be awarded at the SEAOSC Job Fair and Student Scholarship Awards Night which will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Luminarias, 3500 Ramona Boulevard, Monterey Park. Click the following links to register or for more information on becoming a sponsor.

“It is an important annual tradition for SEAOSC and the SEAOSC Foundation to recognize and support talented and hard-working student engineers in order to promote the high standards of our profession as well as its value,” said SEAOSC President Jeff Ellis, S.E. “The Structural Engineers Association of Southern California, founded in 1929, is the oldest structural engineering association in the world. SEAOSC and the SEAOSC Foundation have given out many tens of thousands of dollars in student scholarships over the years.”

“The SEAOSC Foundation is proud to award scholarships to these deserving civil and structural engineering students from southern California.” said SEAOSC Foundation Chairman Kevin O’Connell, S.E. “Through generous funding by engineering firms, industry supporters, and individuals, the SEAOSC Foundation will continue its purpose and advance the study of the scientific principles of structural engineering.”

This year’s scholarships were funded in part through the generous donations of sponsors, including significant donations from longtime annual supported the David and Margaret Narver Family, and Optimum Seismic, a locally based earthquake retrofit engineering and construction firm. Other companies giving donations include Fluor, Hilti, Miyamoto International, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., STB Structural Engineers, Structural Focus, and Vulcan Materials Company.

ABOUT THE SEAOSC FOUNDATION:

The Structural Engineers Association of Southern California Foundation (SEAOSC Foundation) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation started in 2007. The SEAOSC Foundation, in its goals to further the development of the structural engineering profession, looks for partners, be it individuals, companies or corporations, to pursue structural engineering innovation and research for use in the public domain. The SEAOSC Foundation can assist in the development process of specific structural engineering research projects and publishing of any findings. The SEAOSC Foundation is dependent upon donations for its operation and funding of research.