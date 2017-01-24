See INFINITI HR, the Professional Employer Organization for Franchises, sponsor the 2017 Annual IFA Convention! #IFA2017 will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV January 29 – February 1, 2017. Meet with INFINITI HR professionals at Booth #329 to learn more about the new programs designed to protect franchisors and franchisees from employer liability. As the Premier PEO Supplier to the IFA and sponsor of franchising’s premier annual event, INFINITI HR will offer innovative solutions proven to reduce labor costs and mitigate employer liability for owners of any size, in any of the 50 states.

#IFA2017 is filled with content specifically designed for franchisors, franchisees and the organizations that support the franchise industry. The convention aims to keep attendees abreast of challenges facing the franchise industry and new opportunities that will help lead to growth trends. Connect with the world’s leading franchise executives and engage in in-depth discussions during the IFA Business Solution Roundtable. Hear from first-class franchise executives about developing a solid operations infrastructure; Gain the critical tools needed to attract and retain top talent. The IFA Business Solution Roundtable will be facilitated by Certified Franchise Executive and FranPAC Max Donor, Daniel Mormino. Mr. Mormino serves as Division Vice President for INFINITI HR and the INFINITI HR National Alliance.

“As the leading Professional Employer Organization for Franchises, we are committed to provide franchises the proper tools needed to protect their greatest assets. Franchising is currently subject to an unprecedented and evolving regulatory landscape, filled with challenges. Franchisors and Franchisees must take action regarding the radical re-alignment of traditional employment structure by the expanded joint employer standard. A solid operations infrastructure for any established or emerging brand standard must be proactive to support growth trends. By seeking the expertise of INFINITI HR, franchise leaders can attract and retain top talent, ensure their operations infrastructure is compliant with all federal, state and local regulations and protect themselves from the preventable pitfalls of employer liability,” Mormino said.

About IFA

The IFA is the world’s oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA’s mission is to protect, enhance and promote franchising through government relations, public relations and educational programs. The IFA Annual Convention is the largest annual event in franchising.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is the Professional Employer Organization designed to protect franchisors and franchisees from employer liability. Our PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, an on-demand HR Director, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers’ Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance and Benefits.

Click here for the latest press releases and up-to-date news on human resources outsourcing. To learn more about how your business can save time and money, call the INFINITI HR Franchise Division at 623-455-6234 or email franchisedivision(at)infinitihr.com.