SLAM! Co-Founder Elected to BBB Board of Directors

SLAM! Agency Co-Founder & Chief Strategist Tyler Kelley has been elected to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Board of Directors, joining business leaders from across the St. Louis area.

BBB, a non-profit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior, welcomes Kelley’s new media perspective and digital marketing expertise to the organization.

“It is a tremendous honor to be elected to the BBB Board of Directors,” Kelley said. “For over 100 years, BBB has helped consumers make smarter decisions, and SLAM! is committed to helping the organization evolve to meet fast changing marketplace needs.”

Almost 400,000 Accredited Businesses meet and commit to BBB’s standards for ethical business behavior. BBB helps consumers identify trustworthy businesses, and those that aren’t, through more than 4 million online business reviews.

"Tyler Kelley is a marketing and branding influencer who will bring great insight at BBB's Board of Directors as BBB continues to define itself in the digital sphere," said Michelle L. Corey, BBB President and CEO.

With 17 years in the digital marketing space, Kelley has earned a reputation for anticipating user trends and developing proactive strategies to drive brands forward. At SLAM!, he leads a highly-sought after team of strategists and creatives that are raising the bar in digital, branding, and video.

SLAM!, a St. Louis-based marketing and new media agency that helps brands realize and reach their highest potential, is part of a new wave of digital marketing agencies that are using data-driven insights to connect brands with consumers on a personal level.

SLAM!’s new media agency model has been put to work for clients including American Cancer Society, Companion Baking, Payne Family Homes, and GlobalHack.

