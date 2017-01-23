Personal and accountable service delivered by highly-skilled associates is one of our core values ... it's exciting to see this valued recognized internationally."

Louisiana-based HCM provider, Netchex announced today that its Customer Service Department has been internationally recognized in the 11th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Netchex’s team was selected for top honors out of more than 2,300 nominations.

A panel of 77 preliminary judges from around the world selected Netchex’s Customer Service team as finalist in the category of Customer Service Department of the Year - Financial Services - 100 or More Employees.

Netchex is consistently recognized for its superior customer service. This is the second time the Stevie's have chosen the Netchex service team to receive this distinction, recognizing our customer support satisfaction rating of 95.5% and 63 Net Promoter Score (NPS) , which far surpasses the 71% satisfaction rate and 30 NPS averages of our competitors, as reported in the 2016 Clutch.co Payroll Solutions Survey.

“We are extremely grateful that the Stevie's have recognized us for our hard work and dedication toward delivering the best in service,” said Will Boudreaux, Netchex CEO. “Personal and accountable service delivered by highly-skilled associates is one of our core values. The entire company is excited to see this value recognized internationally.”

As a finalist, Netchex will ultimately be awarded a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award. Netchex is also eligible for The Stevie Awards People’s Choice Award. Members of the public can vote for the Netchex service team at, http://bit.ly/2jHnPhv .

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes seven of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The final results will be announced during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Finalists from the U.S.A. and several other nations are expected to attend.

About Netchex: Founded in 2003, Netchex has grown to become one of the South’s largest Human Capital Management providers with offices throughout the U.S. Netchex’s single-source solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing employees from hire to retire. Netchex currently services over 3,000 clients, with corporate headquarters in Covington, LA. Visit http://www.netchexonline.com for more information.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.