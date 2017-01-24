The Kelley Group Selected by LPL Financial for Vendor Affinity Program

We are proud to be able to offer our training, coaching and communication strategies to LPL advisors to enable them to attract talent, expand brand awareness and maximize revenue.

The Kelley Group, the financial services industry’s leading provider of speaking, coaching, training and strategic communication services to elite advisors and senior managers at premier North American financial institutions, announced today its selection for inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program. LPL Financial is a leading retail investment advisory firm and the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer.

The Vendor Affinity Program is an initiative designed to help advisors reduce the complexity and costs of running their businesses. The program consists of a centralized repository of vendors that have agreed to provide their products and services to LPL advisors at discounted prices. Vendors were selected for inclusion in the program based on advisor experience and their ease of doing business with LPL advisors and have met certain security and compliance requirements.

Sarano Kelley, Partner, Kelley Group, stated: “We are excited to be included in LPL’s collection of vendors and to offer our services to the firm’s vast network of advisors. Our group is at the forefront of marketing management and communication skills training consulting, and we are proud to be able to offer our training, coaching and communication strategies to LPL advisors to enable them to attract talent, expand brand awareness and maximize revenue.”

“In our highly competitive and increasingly complex marketplace, theory is not what elite advisors in North America are seeking. They want to know what marketing strategies, tactics, communication style and approach will empower them to engender the greatest impact,” continued Kelley. “What we deliver is a systematic and applicable model designed to be easy to implement by advisors who are seriously committed to enhancing their client acquisition process and growing their practice.”

Kelley explained that The Kelley Group’s resources span the entire spectrum of financial services and are leveraged to help financial advisors identify the most advantageous, audience-relevant messages and brand positioning that promote impact and generate consensus and motivation. The firm’s core offerings include:



Providing advisors and management with innovative insights and tactics to help increase asset retention, referrals and productivity

Coaching to tap emotions that help deliver engaging, powerful and memorable presentations

Training for elite advisors on how to position themselves as trusted expert sources, effectively communicate value, successfully attract clients, and generate growth

Empowering advisors to master the art of social media engagement as a cutting-edge complement to their overall marketing mix to boost client acquisition and implement recruiting best practices

Making available to financial service organizations leading keynote speakers and experts to maximize Return On Speaker Investment at their events

“At LPL we remain committed to developing smarter and simpler ways to do business,” said Dan Arnold, LPL Financial CEO and President. “The Vendor Affinity Program is a tangible way that LPL’s scale can directly impact our clients’ bottom line and further underscores the value in affiliation with LPL.”

The Kelly Group, recently announced the launch of its book, “Recruiting Conundrum—A Consistent, Disciplined Approach to Attracting Top Talent.” The book—the first ever published on financial advisor recruiting—takes an insightful look at the challenges faced by managers at leading financial services institutions in hiring talent. The book is available for download at http://www.thekelleygroup.net

About The Kelley Group

The Kelley Group is the financial services industry’s leading provider of speaking, top-ranked coaching, and world-class training to elite advisors and senior managers at premier North American financial institutions. The firm features a cadre industry experts in specific disciplines within the financial services industry: Chris Dungworth & Roseann (Ro) Morrison Managing Partners at Ro Morrison & Associates, a concierge speakers bureau; Claudio Pannunzio, President, I-Impact Group, Inc., a strategic marketing communications consultancy; and Laura Virili, Principal, Laura Virili, LLC, a social media consultant. The firm is also a champion of financial literacy with its Stand Up for Financial Literacy Program. For more information, visit http://www.thekelleygroup.net