USAB2C “If every American purchased one USA made product per year, the impact would be $9 billion. That creates an amazing amount of jobs for USA workers.”

Launched in 2007, AMERICA's BUSINESS To CONSUMERS (USAB2C.com) provides manufacturers a venue to promote products for consumers wishing to buy American made items. USAB2C is proud to showcase tailored pajamas and loungewear from BedHead Pajamas of Los Angeles, California.

This month, USAB2C teaming with Bedhead Pajamas of Los Angeles, California, provides the opportunity to say “I love You” for Valentine’s Day in a fun and different way.

BedHead’s Renee Claire grew up in Amherstburg, a small town in southern Ontario, Canada. She spent time in the cold winters sewing clothes for herself in the basement, honing her sense of color, patterns and cloth and dreaming of being a clothing designer and living “the California lifestyle” as promoted in photographs and on television.

After college, Renee decided to load up her van and head to L.A. where she waited on tables in numerous restaurants by night, designing her dress and outwear collection by day. In the late 90's public interest in dresses declined and was replaced by sportswear and as Renee was delivering what she considered to possibly be her last collection of dresses to a local retailer, she saw a pair of pajamas in the window of the boutique and thought, "I could top that!". Renee quickly realized that the current pajama offerings lacked sophistication and fine tailoring. She quickly learned how to make her own colored and patterned cotton textiles. As a consequence, BedHead was born!

Within three years the company was producing over 50,000 pairs of pajamas, all locally cut and sewn, culminating today in over 70 jobs and counting. The collection is designed in-house by Renee each season. Bedhead is currently sold in over 1,500 boutiques worldwide, numerous department stores (including Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom's), and in the BedHead store in West Hollywood. Customers can shop with ease for these made in USA pajamas on:

https://www.usab2c.com/manufacturer/bedhead_pajamas_made_in_usa

Why USAB2C?

Chief Operations Officer, George P. Hanos states: "On USAB2C.com, customers can browse an online catalog and order products sourced from USAB2C Certified American manufacturers through a safe and secure website. The effort to identify and make available American made products is ongoing.”

USAB2C’s founders are intent on providing US products, simultaneously minimizing exposure to inferior materials found at times in Asian imports, particularly seen in toys. The “Made in the USA News” section presents consumers with daily articles concerning “Product Recalls”, “New Product Introductions” and related retailing / safety news.

Consumers can submit inquiries to USAB2C directly via: http://www.usab2c.com/page/contact.

