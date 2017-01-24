“We find that clients and potential clients are often unaware what is available to them for due diligence and investigative purposes,” said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis."We help this with their decisions."

Corra Group is offering consultation to any clients wishing to conduct due diligence or investigative background checks. The searches can be conducted on domestic and global levels.

“We find that clients and potential clients are often unaware what is available to them for due diligence and investigative purposes,” said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis. They may want to conduct research on an individual or a corporate entity, but they find the process confusing. They are not sure which searches would provide them with relevant information. We help them with their decisions. This is included as part of our service.

“At Corra Group we offer a full array of background searches, both domestically and globally,” said Basichis. “With clients, it is best to discuss their objectives, the information they hope to obtain, and then set them up with the appropriate searches so that they can best reach their goals.”

Basichis noted that Corra Group has clients in the United States and around the world. He added that some clients are global investigators and others are either corporate entities or law firms representing corporate entities looking to conduct due diligence.

“While there are typically a core group of searches a client will need to conduct for due diligence purposes there are a variety of optional searches that will be relevant for some clients and less so for others,” said Basichis. “Some clients just want to conduct the basics, the criminal and civil searches, while others desire reputational searches and more extended public records. Other clients need business credit reports when a corporate entity is involved in either the merger, the co-venture, or the investigation.”

Basichis also noted that Corra Group has seen an increase in clients only interested in due diligence and corporate research, while others compound their efforts with employment screening for the principals involved in the merger.

“Each year we are advancing our efforts to be a one stop for corporate research and employment screening,” said Basichis. “With different clients, we may only give them a piece of the overall puzzle, information they may not have found elsewhere. There are uniform elements to conducting background checks, but not every approach is exactly the same. This is the reason we invite our clients to consult us first so that they clear direction and the security that approach is best to achieve their objectives.”

BACKGROUND: Corra operates as Corra Group and Corra Global Research and specializes in employment screening and corporate research and due diligence. It is one of the few companies that will answer the phone. You can review the website at http://www.corragroup.com.