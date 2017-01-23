The iaedp™ Foundation Announces New Addition to Presidents Council

“Through their support, the organizations which make up the Presidents Council are the reason we can provide the very latest in research and treatment techniques in the field,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director.

The iaedp Foundation, recognized for its excellence in providing first-quality education and high-level training standards for healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, proudly announces the addition of La Ventana to its Presidents Council.

The Presidents Council consists of the leading eating disorder treatments centers located throughout the U.S. As partners of iaedp, the Presidents Council demonstrates dedication to the field of eating disorders through financial support of iaedp and the organization’s mission of serving the professional eating disorders community through education and certification.

Each member of the Presidents Council are sponsors of the 2017 iaedp Symposium, which is scheduled for March 22-26 at the Green Valley Resort in Las Vegas. Complete information about Symposium registration can be found at iaedp.com.

“The iaedp Foundation is committed to excellence in the ethical practice of those professionals who treat eating disorders,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp Foundation. “And it’s through support of the Presidents Council that enables iaedp to provide the appropriate training and competencies for professionals to function in all aspects of eating disorder treatment.

“Through their support, the organizations which make up the Presidents Council are the reason we can provide the very latest in research and treatment techniques in the field,” added Harken. “Their partnership has become the backbone of the iaedp Foundation.”

The generosity of the 13 organizations which make up the Presidents Council allows the iaedp Foundation to develop ongoing educational opportunities specific to the treatment of eating disorders and uniquely provide these to field professionals.

Member organizations of the iaedp Presidents Council include:

Center for Change

Eating Recovery Center

Laureate Eating Disorders Program

McCallum Place Eating Disorder Centers

Monte Nido & Affiliates

Pine Grove Women’s Center

Remuda Ranch at the Meadows

Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders

Selah House

Timberline Knolls

The Ranch

The Renfrew Centers

Veritas Collaborative

La Ventana

About iaedp: Established in 1985, iaedp is recognized for its excellence in providing education and training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, from anorexia to bulimia to binge eating and obesity. The organization offers a rigorous certification process for those who wish to receive specialized credentials in their work with people with eating disorders. For more information about iaedp, visit http://www.iaedp.com.