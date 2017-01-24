Homegrown Trailers Moves to Kirkland, Tripling its Facility Size

Homegrown Trailers' sustainable, artisan product Due to the hard work of the Homegrown Trailers team, plus the market’s amazing reception to our unique trailers, we are expanding quickly. Our new Kirkland facility represents a bold new future for the company and positions us for a banner year in 2017.

The One-Year-Old Company Has Also Doubled Its Staff Over the Past 90 days to Keep Up with Growing Demand for Its Innovative Products

Homegrown Trailers, a manufacturer, dealer, and renter of artisan, sustainable travel trailers, moves its operations to Kirkland today. The rapidly growing company will be located at 511 6th Street S, Kirkland, WA 98033 in the Kirkland Commerce Center in order to increase production levels, gain a more customer-friendly showroom and rental space, and expand its public visibility.

The company’s successful first year of operations required Homegrown Trailers to grow beyond the capacity of its previous Woodinville, WA location, where it launched operations in February 2016. During the past year, the company achieved a number of important milestones, including refining its product design; securing certifications, licenses, and other regulatory requirements; manufacturing numerous trailers for sale nationally; renting dozens of trailers in the Puget Sound area; expanding market awareness via various channels; and assembling a talented staff.

“Due to the hard work of the Homegrown Trailers team, plus the market’s amazing reception to our unique trailers, we are expanding quickly,” said Corey Weathers, co-founder and CEO of Homegrown Trailers. “Our new Kirkland facility represents a bold new future for the company and positions us for a banner year in 2017.”

The new 6,597 square foot facility faces the busy 6th Street, just east of Kirkland’s core downtown area, and directly adjacent to Google’s Kirkland campus, Chainline Brewery, and other well-known businesses.

“Homegrown Trailers is thrilled to join the dynamic Kirkland business community,” says Eric Gertsman, co-founder and chief marketing officer of the company. “We are also encouraged that our new facility is so close to the main Interstate-405 transportation corridor so that our customers can reach us easy and directly head out on their Pacific Northwest adventures.”

About Homegrown Trailers

Homegrown Trailers manufactures, sells, and rents artisan, sustainable travel trailers. The solar-powered, wood-constructed trailers combine the beauty and lifestyle of tiny houses with the mobility of campers, which allows customers to seek out nature and adventure in a comfortable, self-sufficient, and enduring way. More information and images can be found at http://www.HomegrownTrailers.com.

Contact

Eric Gertsman, Homegrown Trailers, co-founder and chief marketing officer

eric(at)homegrowntrailers(dot)com, 425-892-8566

# # #