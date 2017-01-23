Swanson Reed Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation

The specialist R&D tax advisory firm, Swanson Reed (https://swansonreed.com), has received accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

“Swanson Reed is delighted to receive BBB accreditation,” says Tax Principal Mike Flesher. “At Swanson Reed, we pride ourselves on providing an outstanding service to all our clients and the BBB accreditation is recognition of this commitment.”

Swanson Reed specializes in R&D tax credit preparation and advisory services, and helps firms prepare the documentation required to formulate and execute experimental projects. As many companies in the R&D field struggle with tax credit paperwork, Swanson Reed is instrumental in helping them understand and file the necessary documents, resulting in R&D credits, when such credits are applicable. Services also include: traditional credit calculation, start-up credit calculation, alternative simplified credit, R&D plan writing and substantiation assistance, and audit defense.

In addition to the recent accreditation, Swanson Reed maintains an A rating with the BBB.

