Funamite LLC launches Mixbots, a robot building trading card game on Kickstarter. Robots are built by applying stickers onto trading cards, and combat is played with the hand game, Rock Paper Scissors. Combat is fast and furious for one on one duels and team battles with ten or more players. Mixbots is enjoyed by tweens, teens, new gamers, and groups of friends.

Building robots is half the fun and putting them in action against other robots completes the whole experience. After building their robots, players will have a chance to personalize them by writing a name on the back. In team battles, players can help their own teammates by using their robots’ special abilities.

“Students were on the edge of their seats. They were very engaged and enjoying the game”, said Christine Ha, a middle school teacher.

Funamite decided on using stickers instead of transparent cards and other methods to build robots because of these reasons:

1. The player’s creations can remain intact when being carried about. Robots will be less likely to fall apart and require rebuilding.

2. Stickers also allow a complete robot to be placed on a card, limiting the size of collections of robots for better portability.

3. Finally, robots will be easier to see and more satisfying to build. When multiple transparent cards are stacked on top of one another, details become blurry.

Rock Paper Scissors became the combat mechanism of choice because it’s already a familiar system with many and therefore lowers the learning curve and barrier to entry. When played with custom robots and modified rules, Rock Paper Scissors in Mixbots can be very enjoyable.

Funamite LLC is game publishing company founded in 2016 and based in Elk Grove, California. Mixbots is the company’s first product.

