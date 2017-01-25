Nutramigen PURAMINO can help change the lives of not only these children, but also their families.

“With our long history of nutritional allergy management, Mead Johnson is proud to make our Nutramigen PURAMINO available to allergically vulnerable children in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. This highly specialized formula is not only proven to be hypoallergenic and support normal growth, but it also contains DHA which contributes to the normal visual development in infants*”, said Hans Peters, Vice President & General Manager of Mead Johnson Nutrition in Europe. “Nutramigen PURAMINO can help change the lives of not only these children, but also their families.” Cow’s milk allergy (CMA) is an abnormal reaction by the body’s immune system to proteins in the milk. Symptoms are very diverse, ranging from mild to severe, and will start within the first week of introducing cow dairy products into the diet of an infant. The exaggerated immune response may cause injury in an infant’s stomach and/or intestines, as well as various Skin irritations.¹

Nutramigen PURAMINO manages severe allergy symptoms by utilizing amino acids, the individual build blocks of protein, versus dairy protein in a hypoallergenic, nutritionally complete and iron-fortified infant formula. Nutramigen PURAMINO is also indicated for the dietary management of infants and young children with multiple food protein allergies.

“Ewopharma has traditionally been present in the Eastern European and Baltic countries and specifically focuses on providing its markets with innovative products for niche indications and health conditions with high unmet medical need. We are, therefore, very pleased to enter this collaboration with Mead Johnson Nutrition and offer a feeding solution for babies with severe cow’s milk allergy for the first time,” said Alain Staub, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Ewopharma. “Our team is confident that the introduction of Nutramigen PURAMINO will bring substantial benefits and be a great success in these countries.”

About Mead Johnson Nutrition

Mead Johnson, a global leader in pediatric nutrition, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes more than 70 products in over 50 markets worldwide. The company’s mission is to nourish the world’s children for the best start in life. The Mead Johnson name has been associated with science-based pediatric nutrition products for over 110 years. The company’s “Nutramigen” family of brands, including Nutramigen PURAMINO, is the world’s leading formula brand franchise for the nutritional Management of CMA. For more information, go to http://www.meadjohnson.com.

About Ewopharma

Ewopharma AG, headquartered in Schaffhausen (Switzerland), is a pharmaceutical marketing company focused on Central Eastern Europe. With more than 50 years’ presence in the region, Ewopharma has extensive knowledge of these markets and enjoys a privileged position in the area. Ewopharma collaborates with partners to introduce their products to Central Eastern Europe. The company covers all aspects of market access and commercialization of ethical pharmaceutical and consumer health products. Further information is available at http://www.ewopharma.com.

The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 100mg of DHA.

