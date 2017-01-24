TrueCommerce - Connect. Integrate. Accelerate “The European introduction of Sage 50 Accounts and Sage 200 integration is part of our commitment to helping business streamline their fulfilment process by integrating with the leading ERP systems,” David Grosvenor, Senior VP, TrueCommerce Europe

TrueCommerce, a HighJump company and global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced the availability of its EDI solution for Sage 50 Accounts and Sage 200 in the European market. The new offering, delivered as a fully managed service, connects the TrueCommerce global trading partner community with Sage 50 Accounts and Sage 200, enabling businesses to automate the exchange of orders and invoices.

“The new Sage EDI integration solution enables companies to eliminate manual entry, streamline the order to cash process and gain seamless access to their trading partner community; without the need for multiple platforms,” said David Grosvenor, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TrueCommerce Europe.

The Sage integration is seamlessly connected to the TrueCommerce global trading partner community which includes over 23,000 retailers, distributors and logistic service providers.

As a fully managed services provider, TrueCommerce serves as a true extension to organisations’ internal operations. TrueCommerce manages the onboarding of customers as well as the ongoing management of day-to-day EDI requirements, ensuring continuity of service and removing the need for internal specialist EDI knowledge.

The benefits of the TrueCommerce EDI integration for Sage solution include:



seamless access to the TrueCommerce global trading partner community, including support for XML and global EDI data standards through a single connection to Sage 50 Accounts and Sage 200;

complete end-to-end solution offering key system elements (integration, data translation, global trading partner network and managed services) in one package, from one provider;

built-in process controls ensuring accuracy of data and truly automated EDI processing;

delivery as a service, with all set up, configuration, and on-going support carried out by TrueCommerce;

the TrueCommerce-managed service-based approach, which shifts ownership of customer connectivity and mapping, subsequently reducing reliance on internal IT resources; and

24×7 service desk, with a team of experts that monitor the delivery and processing of messages and manage any issues.

The TrueCommerce Sage integration solution leverages common Sage components and settings where appropriate, while extending Sage to include added process controls that support EDI workflows. TrueCommerce provides a robust, secure and highly scalable end-to-end solution for Sage 50 Accounts and 200 businesses, enabling the fully automated exchange of orders and invoices.

"The European introduction of Sage 50 Accounts and Sage 200 integration is part of our commitment to helping business streamline their fulfilment process by integrating with the leading ERP systems," notes Mr. Grosvenor.

