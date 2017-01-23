Nasstar joins the Manchester Law Society Advantage group

Nasstar PLC 'nSquare' Logo Nasstar's CEO: "To be recognised as part of the Manchester Law Society Advantage group is a fantastic privilege and a great opportunity to leverage our presence in the north-west"

Nasstar is delighted to announce its position as the latest addition to the Manchester Law Society Advantage group. The group is made up of carefully selected partners who have had due diligence undertaken to ensure that the Society are only working with the most professional, innovative and knowledgeable companies.

The MLS Advantage group is designed to improve efficiency and value for members, as well as reducing costs to help firms to develop and succeed. Nasstar is in good company within MLS Advantage as the group consists of 11 preferred partners with expertise in a range of areas from telecoms, cyber security consultancy, to outsourced typing and transcription and compliance advice.

As an established and well-regarded IT services provider to the legal sector, Nasstar can deliver secure cloud based IT solutions, specially tailored to the legal sector to the Society's members. Nasstar’s solution also adheres to SRA guidelines for managed IT and data security to ensure that our clients are always fully compliant.

As a group, MLS Advantage partners are able to identify and advise on core issues facing members and using their experience, expertise and market knowledge can deliver the right solutions to solve common issues.

Nasstar’s CEO Nigel Redwood commented: “Nasstar has been operating within the legal sector for over a decade and as such have over 45 law firms as clients, however to be recognised as part of the Manchester Law Society Advantage group is a fantastic privilege and a great opportunity to leverage our presence in the north-west. We look forward to working with both our fellow partners and MLS members.”

All MLS Advantage partners also offer special packages to Manchester Law Society members therefore if you would like more information on Nasstar’s services please contact our Business Development Executive, Andy Lewis at andy.lewis(at)nasstar(dot)com or 0207 148 5000.