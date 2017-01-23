This year, Chinese New Year is celebrated by PhoneClub.com community with a Facebook contest called “The Red Envelope Challenge”. Starting January 23 until January 26, customers are invited to guess what is hidden in the red envelope on PhoneClub.com Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/PhoneClubMembers. The winner will be selected on January 27. The prize consists of $10 Voice Credit that can be used by the winner to call anyone in the world.

For Chinese, it is traditional to give red envelopes after the New Year's Feast. Also, red envelopes can be put under children's pillows when they fall asleep, to be opened in the morning. Giving red envelopes wishes good luck, and putting money in the envelopes is to bring happiness. In Chinese culture, the colour red symbolises energy, good fortune and chases away evil spirits.

PhoneClub.com, a telecommunication website dedicated to ethnic groups living outside their mother countries, can be used when calling from any landline, mobile or even payphone in the world, through local or toll free access numbers. Calls may also be placed through PhoneClub free app. The iOS and Android applications may be used to call without having to dial any access number, and even any phone number at all. Once logged in, customers can use their phone contact list to call.

The mechanism PhoneClub.com proposes is simple and intuitive: become a PhoneClub.com member for free, buy Voice Credit and start calling internationally at the lowest rates in the world, no matter the destination. The most important advantage PhoneClub.com offers is the access to amazing rates. Once subscribed to PhoneClub, customers have access to the lowest calling rates that allows them to make long calls to whatever destination they need to reach.

Either “back home” is in Canada, UK, India, Nigeria or Mexico, calling family and friends more often may be a good idea to feel closer to home.

Calling Canada? Sure, for hours on end. For $10, customers may talk for 5,000 minutes, as the rate is as low as 0.2¢/min. Crossing the ocean to UK? The same rule applies here: long calls are most appreciated. The rates for calling UK vary from 0.3¢/min for landlines to 3 ¢/min for mobiles. So with PhoneClub.com customers get 3,333 minutes for calls to landlines for only $10, and 333 minutes if they call mobiles.

India and Nigeria are also expecting calls from their citizens living abroad: calls to India mobiles are as low as 1.1¢/min, for both landlines and mobiles. If home is Mexico, for $10 spent, customers receive 5,000 minutes to call landlines or mobiles.

The 100% transaction security, the 24/7 Customer Service available by email, phone and chat in both English and Spanish, plus the comprehensive Help Center are key elements PhoneClub.com focuses on, in order to make the service reliable and secure.

About PhoneClub.com

PhoneClub.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers and businesses, with a focus on customer satisfaction. In 2014, Inc. 5000 listed KeepCalling as the 18th fastest growing company in the telecommunications industry in USA.