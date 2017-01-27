The Americans with Disability Act mandates reasonable accommodations to ensure communication with those who are hard of hearing or deaf. This explains how computer-aided transcription services and in particular, communication access to real-time translation can help to assist those with hearing needs. Government regulators are increasingly keeping an eye on services that may be required under the ADA as technology evolves, making this issue all the more timely for court reporters like Lori LeRoy of Accuracy-Plus Reporting.

Computer aided transcription services may also be referred to as CART or Communication Access Real-time Translation or Real-time Captioning. This is a professional service that can be delivered remotely or on location. According to the National Court Reporter’s Association, CART services provide instant translation using a stenotype machine, real-time software or notebook computer allowing the spoken word to be changed into text.

This can be displayed on a screen, on a video presentation via any display system or projected onto an individual's communication monitor. As more and more individuals make use of technology in the deposition spectrum, Real-time captioning holds a lot of benefits and allows those involved in the process the advantage of accurate information captured quickly. This can also be done with accuracy as the primary focus, giving everyone in the deposition the peace of mind that details are being captured appropriately for review later on. One of the best ways to make sure that court reporting details are being recorded is to work with a team experienced in this field.

Lori Leroy, owner of Accuracy-Plus Reporting in Sacramento and surrounding areas has been offering real-time captioning for several years. Some of the services provided by the agency include real-time instant visual display reporting, an online repository, condensed transcripts, word indexes, a mobile transcript upload, video transcript syncing, electronic transcripts, E-transcripts, communication across real-time translation and interpreting services. Technical support services are also offered by the company, with the goal of providing a seamless deposition experience for every single client.

Providing a broad range of services including web-based video conferencing, complimentary conference rooms, and complete videography services, Accuracy-Plus helps those in the Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Roseville, Folsom, Stockton and Modesto areas. The agency focuses on on-time and accurate transcripts. The company makes use of industry-leading technology designed to capture information in real time and to make depositions easier to schedule and accomplish. Reporters working with Accuracy-Plus have extensive experience in the field and provide prompt and professional deposition assistance whether in person or scheduled remotely.