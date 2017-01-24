Besides having the best in earbud sound quality on the market, users are now able to customize their listening experiences and personalize their earbuds to fit their style.

ROWKIN™, a consumer electronics brand providing revolutionary technology that fits with forward thinkers’ and their lifestyles, has introduced two brand new earbud color options for customers as it continues to offer the most popular earbuds available on the Rowkin website.

In addition to its original space gray version, ROWKIN has added gold and silver color choices to the Rowkin earbud product line.

“Savvy consumers and audiophiles have even more to be excited about," said Anson Liang, Founder of Rowkin. “Besides having the best in earbud sound quality on the market, users are now able to customize their listening experiences and personalize their earbuds to fit their style.”

ROWKIN’s best seller, the Rowkin Bit Charge stereo earbuds, are priced at only $129.99. Compatible with iPhones and Android, the product includes a pair of truly wireless earbuds with a built in dual-function portable charger. The accompanying portable chargers can charge smartphones on the go or provide up to 45 hours of talk and listening time.

For people who are looking for impressive sound at a lower cost, the Rowkin Mini Plus+ is a great option, priced at only $59.99, it’s a mono version that acts like a Bluetooth Headset and the form factor makes it the smallest wireless Bluetooth earbud on the market.

With the unparalleled product features, ROWKIN is well-received and validated by strong market demand. Smaller than a penny, Rowkin earbuds are the smallest true wireless stereo earbuds on the market. ROWKIN wants users to enjoy multifunctionality and portability without sacrificing quality.

ROWKIN designed the products with high-quality sound and functionality in mind. Using two earbuds, users can get a surround sound experience within up to 30 feet from their device. Double tapping the button on the earbud will activate voice commands like Siri or Google Assistant for those who want to go totally wireless. Rowkin earbuds come with a portable charging solution to allow users extended talk and listening time.

Product Highlights of the Rowkin Mini Plus+ , Rowkin Bit Stereo and Rowkin Bit Charge:



Smallest headsets: Smaller than a penny, making Rowkin the smallest stereo Bluetooth earbuds on the market.

Voice Commands: Siri, Google Assistant and Cortana are just a touch away via the multifunction button on the cordless earbud, providing a genuine wireless, hands-free experience.

On-the-go Charging: The Rowkin Bit Charge features a unique dual function that enables users to use the Rowkin portable charging case to charge their phones for a single charge or charge their Rowkin earbud(s) up to 15 times.

Designed for Sports: The WaterSafe nano coating technology ensures that it's sweat proof, water resistant and IPX5 waterproof.

Launched on Amazon storefront in late 2015, ROWKIN has quickly become one of the most recognizable brands for wireless Bluetooth headphones. Validated by strong sales and great reviews, all Rowkin Products are available on the Rowkin website and on Amazon.

To enjoy special deals of 50 percent discounts and more off regular retail pricing, visit Rowkin’s website for up-to-date deals.

About ROWKIN™

ROWKIN™ embodies someone who is always moving forward. They take charge of their own ship and are pioneers in innovation. ROWKIN™ is about finding tech that fits in with your lifestyle and will take you to the next level. Based in San Mateo, ROWKIN™ focuses on the directive of delivering superior sound quality in the smallest Bluetooth cordless headsets. The Rowkin Mini Plus+, Rowkin Bit Stereo, and Rowkin Bit Charge are the beginning of ROWKIN™’s innovative and ultra-small Bluetooth earbuds in development to suit everyone’s unique needs in this tech-driven era. Visit ROWKIN™’s Twitter and Facebook@RowkinInc.