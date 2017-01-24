There’s no better way to show someone you love them than naming a star after them that lasts for a lifetime.

StarRegistration.net just announced a special star registration gift package just in time for Valentine’s Day. The package offers an official registration in the star registry, a beautifully printed and personalized star registration certificate, an elegant star map with the exact location of the registered star, and a PDF of the star registration certificate.

The company has been providing their customers with the opportunity to own and name a visible star after a loved one for more than ten years. This new package now provides the official registration and map that makes owning a star so very special. Customers can choose any name for a star that is guaranteed to be visible on a clear night.

Reinis Vergins, a sales associate at StarRegistration.net, explained the uniqueness of the gift of a star saying, “There’s no better way to show someone you love them than naming a star after them that lasts for a lifetime. We provide gifts that provide the ‘wow’ factor that traditional chocolates and flowers on Valentine’s Day just can’t provide.”

Payment and shipping methods can be determined once a star is named and purchased. All gift packages can come with a personalized message written by the sender as well as 24 hour shipping on certifications. StarRegistration.net works with the international star registry allowing users to purchase a star wherever they choose.

Any questions can be sent via email to info(at)starregistration(dot)net.

About StarRegistration.net

StarRegistration.net provides high-quality star registration and star naming services for their customers. The business has been a leader in the field since 2005. More than 50,000 customers have been able to name visible stars after their loved ones through Starregistration.net. Customers who register stars can receive a certificate of registration and a star map that coordinates with the newly named star. All certificates and star maps are designed and produced according to the very high standards of the printing art industry in order to leave a lasting impression on all recipients.