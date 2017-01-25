Odoo App Store reaches 10,000 Apps

With an average of 12 new apps released every day, the Odoo App Store now has more than 10,000 applications for its business application suite. Every month, 80,000 apps are downloaded by Odoo users to add extra features to their Odoo database. As opposed to the Android Play Store or the Apple App Store, Odoo apps are fully integrated with each other in order to automate companies’ business flows.

But what’s even more impressive is that 86% of the apps are open source. Odoo users can use them for free, with just a few clicks. The 1,423 apps that are not open source have a unique price, ranging from $1 to $1,500.

Since December 2014, the Odoo App Store offers verticalization for industries (e.g. Medical, Education, Food Industries, NGOs, Manufacturing), localizations for specific countries (e.g. Payroll in France, Accounting in Mexico), as well as new features that extend the official Odoo apps: accounting, eCommerce, Point of Sale, inventory management, project management, etc.

Today, the Odoo App Store is a real success thanks to Odoo contributors! The software can be completely adapted to the needs of the customer, by installing the relevant applications. Indeed, the Odoo App Store offers a variety of apps, increasing the possibilities available to your business without any additional customization. Discover more on: http://apps.odoo.com.

About Odoo

Over the past 10 years Odoo has grown from a one man show to a thriving company with over 250 employees. Today it’s one of the most established business software in the world, with users ranging from small startups to large enterprises. The management software is capable of catering to a company’s every need, from A to Z.

The company’s vision is to provide a range of user-friendly business applications that form a complete suite of tools to accompany any business need. The software is available in three versions, two of which are local and one is hosted in the cloud. There are more than 10,000 apps available for the local version, thanks to the multiple developments made by Odoo and its community. However, the real strength of Odoo is the integration of the database with all its applications.

